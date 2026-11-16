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Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 9^th November 2026 to Friday 13^th November 
2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on 
behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in 
the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary    Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares     Price Paid (GBp)    paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased 
09/11/26   20,000     650.5460        646.00    654.50 
10/11/26   20,000     659.6817        657.50    661.50 
11/11/26   20,000     672.3370        664.00    682.00 
12/11/26   20,000     670.7417        667.00    680.00 
13/11/26   20,000     662.1183        659.50    670.00

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,939,373 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,107,077.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
09/11/2026  795         647.50     08:26:14     00083755881TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  21          647.50     08:26:14     00083755880TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  878         646.00     09:27:52     00083757573TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  110         652.00     10:40:58     00083760145TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  768         652.00     10:40:58     00083760146TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  1186         652.50     10:40:58     00083760147TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  741         648.50     12:30:07     00083763581TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  44          649.50     13:03:49     00083764704TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  712         649.50     13:07:45     00083764825TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  204         649.50     13:28:57     00083765690TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  1076         651.50     13:41:32     00083766213TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  779         649.50     13:43:23     00083766262TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  219         650.00     14:06:20     00083767280TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  692         650.00     14:06:20     00083767281TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  630         647.50     14:26:03     00083767816TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  205         647.50     14:26:03     00083767817TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  13          647.50     14:26:03     00083767818TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  1259         648.00     14:26:03     00083767819TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  816         647.00     14:43:48     00083768567TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  746         651.50     15:00:07     00083769483TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  746         652.00     15:00:07     00083769482TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  42          653.00     15:16:40     00083770938TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  423         653.00     15:16:40     00083770939TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  778         652.50     15:16:40     00083770940TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  756         652.00     15:20:23     00083771275TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  884         651.00     15:26:21     00083771545TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  761         652.00     15:39:52     00083772175TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  855         652.00     15:39:52     00083772176TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  862         651.00     15:44:12     00083772404TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  741         653.00     15:57:47     00083773104TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  747         653.00     15:57:49     00083773105TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  511         654.50     16:02:04     00083773350TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  930         660.00     08:40:32     00083777609TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  921         660.00     09:00:31     00083778847TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  90          660.00     10:15:14     00083782720TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  378         660.00     10:15:14     00083782719TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  141         660.00     13:30:06     00083790039TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  732         660.00     13:30:06     00083790036TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  85          660.00     13:30:06     00083790035TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  961         660.00     13:30:06     00083790034TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  829         660.00     13:30:06     00083790033TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  935         660.00     13:30:06     00083790032TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  400         660.00     13:30:06     00083790031TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  938         660.00     13:30:06     00083790030TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  693         660.00     13:30:06     00083790041TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  911         658.00     13:30:37     00083790140TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  937         659.00     13:40:38     00083790682TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  954         659.00     14:23:49     00083792275TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  841         658.00     14:28:01     00083792502TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  387         657.50     14:32:21     00083792829TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  935         659.50     14:38:19     00083793317TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  986         660.00     14:46:14     00083794127TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  353         659.50     14:52:44     00083794785TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  327         659.50     14:52:44     00083794784TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  905         660.00     15:06:54     00083796271TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  232         661.00     15:20:05     00083796963TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  619         661.00     15:20:05     00083796964TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  256         661.50     15:22:46     00083797067TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  587         661.50     15:22:46     00083797069TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  10          660.50     15:42:15     00083797865TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  1003         660.00     15:42:48     00083797878TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  475         659.00     16:02:55     00083799241TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  433         659.00     16:02:55     00083799240TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  816         659.50     16:03:55     00083799312TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  846         673.50     08:18:51     00083803801TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  828         668.00     09:15:40     00083807288TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  869         667.00     09:15:40     00083807289TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  711         664.00     10:34:56     00083811585TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  718         666.00     11:19:07     00083813213TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  869         667.50     12:04:55     00083814662TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  48          668.50     12:49:18     00083816566TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  592         668.50     12:49:18     00083816565TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  82          668.50     12:49:18     00083816564TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  846         668.50     13:25:14     00083818427TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  749         668.50     13:44:56     00083819660TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  856         672.00     14:01:07     00083820841TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  816         671.50     14:06:26     00083821129TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  792         671.50     14:11:35     00083821337TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  812         669.50     14:34:06     00083822593TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  415         668.00     14:35:17     00083822686TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  419         668.00     14:35:17     00083822685TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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