DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 9^th November 2026 to Friday 13^th November 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 09/11/26 20,000 650.5460 646.00 654.50 10/11/26 20,000 659.6817 657.50 661.50 11/11/26 20,000 672.3370 664.00 682.00 12/11/26 20,000 670.7417 667.00 680.00 13/11/26 20,000 662.1183 659.50 670.00

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,939,373 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,107,077.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 09/11/2026 795 647.50 08:26:14 00083755881TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 21 647.50 08:26:14 00083755880TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 878 646.00 09:27:52 00083757573TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 110 652.00 10:40:58 00083760145TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 768 652.00 10:40:58 00083760146TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 1186 652.50 10:40:58 00083760147TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 741 648.50 12:30:07 00083763581TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 44 649.50 13:03:49 00083764704TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 712 649.50 13:07:45 00083764825TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 204 649.50 13:28:57 00083765690TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 1076 651.50 13:41:32 00083766213TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 779 649.50 13:43:23 00083766262TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 219 650.00 14:06:20 00083767280TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 692 650.00 14:06:20 00083767281TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 630 647.50 14:26:03 00083767816TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 205 647.50 14:26:03 00083767817TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 13 647.50 14:26:03 00083767818TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 1259 648.00 14:26:03 00083767819TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 816 647.00 14:43:48 00083768567TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 746 651.50 15:00:07 00083769483TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 746 652.00 15:00:07 00083769482TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 42 653.00 15:16:40 00083770938TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 423 653.00 15:16:40 00083770939TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 778 652.50 15:16:40 00083770940TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 756 652.00 15:20:23 00083771275TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 884 651.00 15:26:21 00083771545TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 761 652.00 15:39:52 00083772175TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 855 652.00 15:39:52 00083772176TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 862 651.00 15:44:12 00083772404TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 741 653.00 15:57:47 00083773104TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 747 653.00 15:57:49 00083773105TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 511 654.50 16:02:04 00083773350TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 930 660.00 08:40:32 00083777609TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 921 660.00 09:00:31 00083778847TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 90 660.00 10:15:14 00083782720TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 378 660.00 10:15:14 00083782719TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 141 660.00 13:30:06 00083790039TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 732 660.00 13:30:06 00083790036TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 85 660.00 13:30:06 00083790035TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 961 660.00 13:30:06 00083790034TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 829 660.00 13:30:06 00083790033TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 935 660.00 13:30:06 00083790032TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 400 660.00 13:30:06 00083790031TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 938 660.00 13:30:06 00083790030TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 693 660.00 13:30:06 00083790041TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 911 658.00 13:30:37 00083790140TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 937 659.00 13:40:38 00083790682TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 954 659.00 14:23:49 00083792275TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 841 658.00 14:28:01 00083792502TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 387 657.50 14:32:21 00083792829TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 935 659.50 14:38:19 00083793317TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 986 660.00 14:46:14 00083794127TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 353 659.50 14:52:44 00083794785TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 327 659.50 14:52:44 00083794784TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 905 660.00 15:06:54 00083796271TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 232 661.00 15:20:05 00083796963TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 619 661.00 15:20:05 00083796964TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 256 661.50 15:22:46 00083797067TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 587 661.50 15:22:46 00083797069TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 10 660.50 15:42:15 00083797865TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 1003 660.00 15:42:48 00083797878TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 475 659.00 16:02:55 00083799241TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 433 659.00 16:02:55 00083799240TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 816 659.50 16:03:55 00083799312TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 846 673.50 08:18:51 00083803801TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 828 668.00 09:15:40 00083807288TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 869 667.00 09:15:40 00083807289TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 711 664.00 10:34:56 00083811585TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 718 666.00 11:19:07 00083813213TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 869 667.50 12:04:55 00083814662TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 48 668.50 12:49:18 00083816566TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 592 668.50 12:49:18 00083816565TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 82 668.50 12:49:18 00083816564TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 846 668.50 13:25:14 00083818427TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 749 668.50 13:44:56 00083819660TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 856 672.00 14:01:07 00083820841TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 816 671.50 14:06:26 00083821129TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 792 671.50 14:11:35 00083821337TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 812 669.50 14:34:06 00083822593TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 415 668.00 14:35:17 00083822686TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 419 668.00 14:35:17 00083822685TRLO0 XLON

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November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)