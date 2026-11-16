According to the latest research from Omdia, Southeast Asia's smartphone market declined 36% year-on-year (YoY) in 3Q26, with shipments falling to 16.5 million units. This contraction continues a trend seen in the first half of 2026, as memory supply shortages and rising component costs constrained vendor shipments.

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Southeast Asia smartphone market shipment, 1Q23 to 3Q26

Despite the sharp decline in volumes, market value fell by just 1% YoY while average selling prices (ASPs) increased 53%. This divergence highlights how vendors are responding to supply pressures by raising prices.

Key vendor highlights from 3Q26 include:

Samsung maintained its regional leadership despite a 20% decline in shipments to 3.7 million units. Memory supply constraints and its traditional third-quarter focus on premium Galaxy Z Fold devices weighed on overall volumes. Galaxy Z8 series shipments outperformed its predecessor in shipment volumes YoY, led by a more than 40% jump in book-style foldables after the launch of the passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8.

Memory supply constraints and its traditional third-quarter focus on premium Galaxy Z Fold devices weighed on overall volumes. Galaxy Z8 series shipments outperformed its predecessor in shipment volumes YoY, led by a more than 40% jump in book-style foldables after the launch of the passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8. Xiaomi recorded a 24% decline in shipments, although a 55% increase in retail ASP helped offset the impact on value. The vendor also secured the leading position in Vietnam for the first time, where shipments grew 50%, driven by its competitively priced mass-market models.

The vendor also secured the leading position in Vietnam for the first time, where shipments grew 50%, driven by its competitively priced mass-market models. TRANSSION saw shipments decline 42%, resulting in a 16% regional market share. However, it retained its leading position in price-sensitive markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia. In response to memory supply constraints, TRANSSION has streamlined its portfolio, introducing fewer variants of new models.

However, it retained its leading position in price-sensitive markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia. In response to memory supply constraints, TRANSSION has streamlined its portfolio, introducing fewer variants of new models. OPPO (including realme) recorded a 62% shipment decline to 2.2 million units, placing it fourth regionally. The decline largely reflected a strategic withdrawal from the ultra-low-end segment (below $100) amid rising memory costs. Its entry-level A6c 4G, introduced in 3Q26, now starts at approximately $140 in most Southeast Asian markets. Meanwhile, shipments of devices priced above $400 increased more than 50%, led by the newly launched Reno 16 series.

The decline largely reflected a strategic withdrawal from the ultra-low-end segment (below $100) amid rising memory costs. Its entry-level A6c 4G, introduced in 3Q26, now starts at approximately $140 in most Southeast Asian markets. Meanwhile, shipments of devices priced above $400 increased more than 50%, led by the newly launched Reno 16 series. Apple was the only top-five vendor to record growth, with shipments increasing 4% YoY, supported by a stronger performance in Malaysia and Vietnam. Its premium-focused portfolio left it less exposed to the memory supply pressures affecting vendors reliant on devices priced below $200. The growing availability of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, including SPayLater, also helped improve affordability for consumers.

Shipment declines reflect supply constraints rather than weaker demand

"Shipment declines this quarter should not automatically be interpreted as weakening demand," said Sheng Win Chow, Senior Analyst at Omdia. "Vendors can still supply devices across almost every price segment above $100, but they can no longer offer the same memory and storage specifications at previous price points. The impact on consumer demand will depend on how buyers respond to these changes and whether they consider the trade-offs acceptable. As a result, vendors are focusing their marketing on the practical benefits of new devices rather than headline RAM and storage specifications."

"With tighter memory supplies and higher costs, vendors are facing difficult decisions about product positioning and profitability," added Chow. "vivo, for example, had already been working to increase its ASP and reduce its dependence on devices priced below $100. Memory supply pressures have accelerated its exit from this segment.

"Omdia estimates that vivo's 2026 year-to-date (YTD) shipments fell 33% while its ASP jumped 37%. The ultra-low-end segment typically operates on narrow margins and relies heavily on subsidies and discounting. Reducing exposure to this segment can therefore help vendors improve profitability, even as shipment volumes decline."

Regional dynamics

"Vietnam was the only Southeast Asian market to record growth in 3Q26, with shipments increasing 1% YoY. All other Southeast Asian markets recorded double-digit declines, with shipments in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand falling by more than 30%," said Le Xuan Chiew, Research Manager at Omdia.

"Vietnam's relative resilience reflects its stronger macroeconomic performance. Growth was supported by foreign direct investment, manufacturing activity and exports linked to global demand for AI hardware. This economic momentum has helped sustain domestic demand, providing greater resilience in Vietnam's smartphone market."

"HONOR also strengthened its position in the region's more developed markets, reaching second place in Malaysia and third in Singapore by shipments for the first time," added Chiew. "Its established focus on premium mid-range devices rather than the sub-$200 tier most affected by memory supply constraints has helped limit its exposure to declining entry-level volumes.

"HONOR has also expanded its presence in the telco operator channel, where operator-led sales account for a significant proportion of smartphone purchases. This stronger distribution presence has been an important driver of its growth."

Southeast Asia's smartphone shipments and annual growth

Omdia Smartphone Market Pulse: 3Q26 Vendor 3Q26 shipments (million) 3Q26

market share 3Q25

shipments (million) 3Q25

market share Annual

growth Samsung 3.7 23% 4.6 18% -20% Xiaomi 3.3 20% 4.3 17% -24% TRANSSION 2.6 16% 4.6 18% -42% OPPO 2.2 13% 5.8 23% -62% Apple 1.8 11% 1.7 7% +4% Others 2.9 17% 4.6 18% -37% Total 16.5 100% 25.6 100% -36% Note: Xiaomi estimates include sub-brand POCO, and OPPO includes realme but excludes OnePlus. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Omdia Smartphone Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), November 2026

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com