

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) said its positive momentum continued in third quarter. Institutional Retirement completed 5.8 billion pounds of PRT transactions in the first nine months of the year, compared with 5.9 billion pounds in the same period last year. Assets under management were 1.23 trillion pounds at 30 September 2026, up 4% year on year. Workplace momentum accelerated significantly, with Retail Workplace net flows increasing 57% year on year to 8.0 billion pounds. Solvency II coverage ratio was 213% at 30 September 2026.



The Group said it is on track to meet or exceed all of the targets set out in 2024, including core operating EPS growth, which it expects to be above the top-end of 6-9% target range for 2026.



At prior close on LSE, Legal & General shares were trading at 315.44 pence.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News