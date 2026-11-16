

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dentsu Group Inc. (4324.T), a Japanese advertising and marketing services company, on Monday reported a return to profit for the nine months, supported by the absence of a large impairment loss recorded in the previous year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 53.040 billion yen, or 203.50 yen per share, compared with a loss of 61.531 billion yen, or 237.04 yen per share, a year ago. The company had recorded an impairment loss of 86.606 billion yen last year.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit declined to 53.705 billion yen or 206.89 yen per basic share from 56.557 billion yen or 217.88 yen per basic share last year.



Operating profit was 103.578 billion yen, compared with an operating loss of 7.447 billion yen a year earlier. Underlying operating profit decreased 8.1% to 101.932 billion yen.



Revenue increased to 1.068 trillion yen from 1.014 trillion yen.



The company forecast full-year revenue of 1.492 trillion yen, up 3.9%, and underlying operating profit of 166.3 billion yen, down 3.6%. Underlying profit attributable to owners of the parent is projected at 85.2 billion yen, down 8.9%, while underlying basic earnings per share is forecast at 328.21 yen.



In Tokyo, Dentsu shares closed up 0.55% at 3,986 yen on Monday.



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