Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2026 field work program at the Jersey-Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia (Figure 1).

The Property is in a unique geological environment with significant potential for early Phanerozoic lead and zinc mineralization overprinted by younger gold, silver, and tungsten mineralization related to later Cretaceous intrusive activity. The central portion of the Property was recently optioned to Tungsten Reserve Corp. in a mutually positive arrangement (see news release dated August 10, 2026) and the Wau claim covering historic tungsten tailings on the Property was recently optioned to ReOsiris (see news release dated October 2, 2026). Apex's 2026 work program targeted underexplored mineral occurrences and areas of high potential elsewhere on the Property.

The early historical focus of exploration activity on the Property was for high-grade gold and silver mineralization. This was followed by exploration, development and production of lead-zinc mineralization and brief but intense periods of tungsten exploration and production in the 1940's and 1950's. Ongoing exploration since the cessation of lead-zinc and tungsten mining has generated positive results including the recent recognition1 of potential for Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems ("RIRGS"). Due to the strong focus directed towards the past-producing Jersey and Emerald Mines in the central part of the Property, many mineral occurrences and showings elsewhere on the Property were largely neglected.

Field work in 2026 concentrated on the Eastern Tungsten Skarn Trend, bracketed by the Victory and Udiville occurrences to the north and the Jumbo occurrence to the south (Figure 2). High-grade tungsten mineralization was discovered at the historical Victory adit, with sampling in 2026 returning a high of 3.63% WO 3 in pyrrhotite skarn. High-grade gold and tungsten were also found at the historical Jumbo adit, with up to 25.0 g/t Au and 1.12% WO 3 returned from samples of quartz veins and garnet skarn host.

During the 2026 field program, a new occurrence, the Walk-by Zone, was discovered, consisting of auriferous sheeted quartz veins within Cretaceous quartz monzonite intrusive. The Walk-by Zone was exposed by recent logging activity and is near the main trail to the adjoining historical Sheep Creek Orogenic Gold Camp (historic production of 736,000 ounces of gold from 1899-19512). The style of mineralization and the gold-bismuth-tellurium-tungsten geochemical assemblage at the Walk-by Zone are consistent with a RIRGS-style system.

Table 1: Jersey Emerald Project 2026 Sample Highlights

Grab Rock Sample Occurrence Au g/t Ag g/t W ppm WO 3 % As ppm Bi ppm Mo ppm Te ppm JE26R-07 Walk-by Zone 0.694 1.44 3

0.7 62.6 2.4 7.33 JE26R-08 Walk-by Zone 0.041 0.19 12

1.2 2.5 5.3 0.26 JE26R-09 Walk-by Zone 0.047 0.39 1,497 0.15 0.8 34.9 3.3 0.72 JE26R-10 Walk-by Zone 0.141 0.89 113

1.6 50.3 21.4 1.90 JE26R-11 Victory 0.029 0.14 1,473 0.18 0.8 13.5 1325.1 0.63 JE26R-12 Victory 0.005 0.09 69

0.2 0.5 4.6 0.05 JE26R-13 Victory 0.005 0.09 2,731 0.3 0.9 2.8 102.7 0.06 JE26R-14 Victory 0.210 1.00 3,978 3.63 1.0 71.3 685.6 6.47 JE26R-27 Jumbo 25.000 >100.00 1,773 0.25 370.4 2634.4 67.6 51.25 JE26R-28 Jumbo 0.011 0.56 1,390 0.16 3.5 2.0 23.5 0.05 JE26R-29 Jumbo 2.603 >100.00 25

94.1 2421.6 63.4 73.14 JE26R-30 Jumbo 0.010 0.85 3,433 1.12 3.1 4.0 231.8 0.12 JE26R-31 Jumbo 0.395 16.54 71

292.1 21.4 36.0 1.00

RIRGS deposits are large, low-grade, highly sought after gold deposits, characterized by widespread, narrow, sheeted, low-sulfide, gold-bearing quartz veins within or associated with otherwise barren granitoid intrusives. Many deposits have a characteristic Au-Bi-Te-W metal assemblage. RIRGS are associated with a range of other mineralization styles, including veins and skarns, which result from the same source pluton. RIRGS deposits are well-known and well-studied in the Tintina Gold Belt of Alaska and the Yukon, where deposits are genetically related to mid-Cretaceous intrusives of the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. The geological setting, intrusive suite, and metal assemblages on the Jersey-Emerald Property are all favourable for this deposit style.

Several additional occurrences of RIRGS mineralization occur elsewhere on the Property, including 24.98 g/t Au over 10.2 m in historic drill hole E1411 (see news release dated February 28, 2025), and 8.0 g/t gold over 0.96 m exposed underground in the historic Jersey mine workings at the Bismuth Gold zone3.

The search for RIRGS-style mineralization will continue throughout the entire Jersey-Emerald Property, especially in the area of the newly discovered Walk-by Zone. More detailed field work is also planned to further assess the potential along strike, surrounding, and between these occurrences on the Eastern Tungsten Skarn Trend. Further work will also focus the Eastern Au-Ag Trend, where good potential for mineralization in more reactive calcareous host rocks exists on the Property, along the southern continuation of the Sheep Creek Orogenic Gold district. The Western Au-Ag Trend, where silicified limestone hosts high-grade silver mineralization at the Aspen and Meadowview occurrences and high-grade gold at the Leroy Showing, will also be subject to detailed work in 2027.

Footnote 1: Cathro, M., & Lefebure, D.V. (1999). Several New Plutonic-related Gold, Bismuth and Tungsten Occurrences in Southern British Columbia. In: Geological Fieldwork 1999, British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2000-01, 207-224.

Logan, J.M., (2000). Plutonic-related Gold-Quartz Veins in Southern British Columbia. In: Geological Fieldwork 1999, British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2000-01, 193-206

Footnote 2: Mathews, W.H. (1953). Geology of the Sheep Creek Camp, British Columbia Geological Survey Bulletin 31

Footnote 3: Bird, S. (2021). See technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the Jersey-Emerald Project" with an effective date of July 26, 2021.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Jersey-Emerald Property is wholly owned by Apex and encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia.

The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principle North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

Rock Samples collected were sent to MSA Laboratories for a preparation of crushing 1kg to 2mm, split 250g & pulverize to 85% to -75µm then 30 g Fire Assay with AAS finish and the single sample which returned >10 ppm Au was subject to 30 g Fire Assay and gravimetric finish. All samples were subject to 4-acid and ICP-MS finish for 48 elements and those that returned >1,000 ppm W were sent for borate fusion, XRF finish. A QA/QC program inserted one multi-element (Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn) standard refence material sample, beyond the laboratory internal duplicate, blank, and standard refence materials, which passed within two standard deviations of the expected result. All rock samples are grab samples of rocks from outcrop or from historical mine dumps and are not wholly representative of the mineralization encountered.

The technical information in this news release, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument standards ("NI 43-101"), has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, who is independent of Apex.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements related to future planned work for the Property. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund exploration work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Project; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in conducting work programs; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Apex's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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