ActiveViam's Atoti analytics will extend from Regnology Risk Hub to Regnology Supervisory Hub, so the regulated and their regulators can ask their own questions of granular data

Regnology, a leading global technology provider at the intersection of regulatory reporting, risk management, finance, and supervisory technology, today announced a strategic partnership with ActiveViam, the provider of Atoti, the AI-native enterprise risk intelligence platform for capital markets. The partnership embeds Atoti as the real-time risk aggregation and analytics engine in Regnology Risk Hub, and will extend it to supervisory authorities through Regnology Supervisory Hub. Regnology is the only provider whose offering serves both the regulated and their regulators, with more than 15,000 financial institutions and more than 100 authorities as clients.

Markets and depositors now move within days, and the questions that follow rarely fit a predefined report. During the 2023 market turmoil, supervisors faced significant delays in accessing liquidity data and relied on daily calls with bank treasurers, according to the European Banking Authority. Banks and supervisors share the constraint. Each needs to test an assumption or run a scenario, and each too often waits for a report to be rebuilt.

For banks, the partnership starts with Regnology Risk Hub (RRiH) Ascend, where Atotiworks on Regnology's risk calculations, with drill-down and traceability to the contract. Treasury and risk teams can break a measure down by portfolio, desk, scenario and driver across interest rate risk, liquidity and funds transfer pricing, and test their own assumptions alongside the supervisory shocks. Regnology Intelligence (RGI), Regnology's governed intelligence layer, explains what is driving a number. Its agents draw on Regnology's calculations, data and lineage, and work with Atoti Intelligence on the analysis. Nothing is changed without human approval.

For supervisory authorities, Regnology Supervisory Hub (RSH) already supports data collection, monitoring, peer comparison and risk-based supervision. As supervisors move to granular data, the partnership will add Atoti's analytics, so that they can analyze and stress test that data themselves, at the scale of a national banking system. The data a bank submits in its last mile is the data a supervisor starts from in its first mile. Giving both sides the same analytical flexibility supports Regnology's mission of making the financial system more stable.

"A bank and its supervisor look at the same risk from two sides, and until now with very different tools. Regnology is the only provider that serves both. With ActiveViam, we give both the same freedom to explore granular data. That is zero-break risk: analysis that runs without a break from the contract to the supervisor."

Linda Middleditch, Chief Product Engineering Officer of Regnology

"Atoti was built to aggregate and explore very large volumes of complex financial calculations in real time, at full granularity. With Regnology Risk Hub, it lets a treasurer or a risk manager move from a headline figure to the position behind it in a few clicks. With Atoti Intelligence, AI works from the same engine: answers are computed, not inferred, and each one can be checked. Regnology's calculations and governance give that speed the traceability supervisors expect."

Alan Lee, Chief Product Officer of ActiveViam

Regnology's risk business serves nearly 250 financial institutions. Regnology ranks in the Top Ten of the Chartis RiskTech100 2027, with category awards for Liquidity Risk and Supervisory Tech (SupTech). ActiveViam serves the most sophisticated financial institutions across capital markets, including 40% of the world's global systemically important banks, as well as major exchanges and hedge funds. The first joint work is under way with early adopter banks.

Regnology and ActiveViam will present the joint approach today at RiskMinds International in London, in the session "Can you explain it to your regulator? AI-assisted balance-sheet decisions under supervisory scrutiny." To learn more, download the joint white paper "From signal to decision: Risk intelligence you can explain to ALCO and the Supervisor" here

Regnology and ActiveViam intend to deepen their collaboration over time and will share further details as the work progresses.

About Regnology

Regnology is a recognized leader in regulatory, risk, tax, and finance reporting technology. It connects regulators and the regulated across more than 100 countries. Our unique position enables us to span the full spectrum of industry needs, delivering solutions that address both oversight and compliance requirements to a broad range of clients, including global Tier 1 banks, local and regional institutions, corporates, insurers, and authorities.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

About ActiveViam

ActiveViam is a leading provider of enterprise risk intelligence for capital markets. Its platform, Atoti, gives banks, asset managers, exchanges and energy traders a single, real-time view of risk across the business. Atoti calculates complex risk metrics on live data, down to the individual trade, with no overnight batch. The same granular, real-time data powers AI agents and agentic workflows, so their answers can be checked rather than taken on trust. Clients can build their own solutions on Atoti or use pre-built solutions for market risk, liquidity, credit and key regulations.

For more information, visit activeviam.com.

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Contacts:

Regnology

Mireille Adebiyi Chief Marketing DataOps Officer

Email: mireille.adebiyi@regnology.net

ActiveViam

Felicitas Humphrey Global Head of Marketing

Email: fhu@activeviam.com