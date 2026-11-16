SAS and Posit partner for governed AI in life sciences

Collaboration will bring SAS and open source technologies together to support clinical development and regulatory requirements

CARY, N.C., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, and Posit PBC (formerly RStudio) have partnered to give life science organizations more flexibility to use SAS and open source technologies, with an initial focus on clinical development. The partnership will integrate SAS Viya and SAS Clinical Acceleration with Posit technologies including Posit Workbench, Positron, Posit Connect and Posit Package Manager. With SAS' analytics and governance capabilities combined with Posit's open source offerings, they will provide customers with more options for working seamlessly with SAS and R while supporting regulatory requirements.

SAS Clinical Acceleration is built on SAS Viya, SAS' data and AI platform. It combines a secure clinical data repository, statistical computing environment and AI-assisted clinical data transformations to prepare clinical research for regulatory submission. Posit's offerings will extend those capabilities, giving users a secure way to incorporate open source technology in a managed enterprise environment.

"Life sciences organizations can now bring together the flexibility of open source with the rigor required for regulated clinical research," said Mark Lambrecht, Global Head, Health Care and Life Sciences Solutions at SAS. "Our partnership with Posit will give customers more freedom without compromising the need for transparency and governance."

"Clinical teams have asked us for a way to use R and Python without giving up the controls they rely on in SAS," said Eric Pite, Senior Vice President of Product and Strategy at Posit. "Today, a programmer can write SAS and R code in Positron, and SAS Viya runs the SAS code under that programmer's own permissions. We are working with our joint customers to decide which clinical workflows to support next."

Partnership in practice

The collaboration means customers can work in managed, versioned R environments and still stay in control of dependencies and interoperability constraints with SAS Clinical Acceleration. Posit tools work directly with SAS Viya, giving data scientists and developers a connected experience across SAS, R, Python and SQL. Teams can use Positron and Posit Assistant to develop code. Posit Package Manager helps keep R and Python environments consistent and reproducible.

"Using R and SAS to tackle parts of the same workflow used to mean workarounds, copied data and duplicate access control governance," said Dilip Raghunathan, Business Solutions Partner at Regeneron. "Now our programmers write both in one session under their own access rights, with AI assistance that works within those same controls. We can tackle complex multilingual workflows seamlessly without overheads that drew us away from the scientific question."

Meet SAS and Posit at PHUSE EU Connect

SAS and Posit experts will be onsite at PHUSE EU Connect in Glasgow from Nov. 15 - 18. Visit Posit at booth 43 and SAS at booth P3.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI, helping organizations make confident decisions with AI they can trust. For decades, SAS has set the standard for delivering software that drives meaningful impact, incorporating deep industry expertise, transparency, and governance. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

About Posit

Posit, PBC (formerly RStudio) creates software that helps individuals, teams, and organizations make better decisions with data. We believe the best analyses are correct, transparent, and reproducible, and that humans and AI work best together. Posit's products, including Workbench, Connect, and Package Manager, power data science teams at thousands of organizations worldwide, from startups to the Fortune 500. Learn more at http://www.posit.co/.

Editorial Contact:

Georgie Blackerby

georgie.blackerby@sas.com

919-531-1674

sas.com/news

Jennifer James

jennifer.james@sas.com

919-531-0858

sas.com/news

pr@posit.co

844-448-1212

http://www.posit.co/

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