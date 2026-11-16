Fortvita Biologics: Fortvita Receives Its First Positive CHMP Opinion, Recommending Zybrivo (sintilimab) for First-Line Treatment of Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Fortvita Receives Its First Positive CHMP Opinion, Recommending Zybrivo (sintilimab) for First-Line Treatment of Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is Fortvita's first European regulatory milestone; if approved, Zybrivo would expand first-line treatment options for eligible patients with lung cancer in Europe

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortvita Biologics (Fortvita), a member of the Innovent Group (Innovent Biologics, Inc., HKEX Stock Code: 01801), today announced that it has received its first positive opinion from the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The CHMP recommends marketing authorization of Zybrivo (sintilimab) in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of eligible adults with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). If approved by the European Commission, Zybrivo would provide eligible patients across Europe with access to another first-line treatment option. The positive opinion is supported by results from the Phase 3 ORIENT-11 study (NCT03607539).

"This positive CHMP opinion marks a significant milestone in Fortvita's globalization journey and reinforces our commitment to bringing innovative therapies to patients worldwide," said Jamie Freedman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Fortvita. "Europe is a key pillar of Fortvita's globalization strategy to bring innovative medicines to patients beyond China. As we await the European Commission's decision, we are strengthening our capabilities to support patient access across key European markets. If approved, Zybrivo would be our first medicine to advance this strategy, offering an additional treatment option for eligible patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer and paving the way for future therapies from our growing pipeline."

Following the CHMP's positive opinion, the European Commission is expected to issue a final decision on marketing authorization in the coming months. If approved, the authorization will be valid across all 27 European Union (EU) member states, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

Sintilimab is an immunotherapy consisting of a fully human immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody that binds to programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

The CHMP recommendation is based on results of ORIENT-11, a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study that enrolled 397 adult patients with locally advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, regardless of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression. Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive sintilimab or placebo, each in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), assessed by a blinded independent radiological review committee.

In ORIENT-11, sintilimab plus chemotherapy demonstrated a 52% reduction in the hazard of disease progression or death (median PFS: 8.9 vs. 5.0 months) and a 35% reduction in the hazard of death (median overall survival (OS): 24.2 vs. 16.8 months), compared with placebo plus chemotherapy.

These results demonstrate the clinical benefit of sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy and its potential to offer an additional first-line treatment option for eligible patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC in Europe.

The safety profile of sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy was consistent with the known safety profiles of PD-1 inhibitors and the chemotherapy agents used, with no new safety signals identified. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT03607539.

Zybrivo in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy is indicated for the first line treatment of adult non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with no epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) genomic tumour aberrations, and who have:

• locally advanced NSCLC and are not candidates for curative intent surgical resection or chemoradiation, or

• metastatic NSCLC.

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the EU, accounting for about one in five cancer deaths.1 An estimated 319,000 people in the EU were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.2 Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of the disease, representing 85-90% of all lung cancers.3

About Sintilimab

Sintilimab is an immunotherapy developed by Innovent Biologics. It is a fully human immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody that binds to programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that can prevent the immune system from attacking cancer cells, and blocks its interaction with the ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2.4 Fortvita Biologics (Ireland) Limited is the proposed marketing authorization holder in the EU.

Sintilimab has been approved in China for ten indications, covering squamous non-small cell lung cancer, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (including EGFR/ALK wild type non-squamous NSCLC and EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment failure non-squamous NSCLC), hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, esophageal squamous cell cancer, endometrial cancer, colon cancer, renal cell carcinoma and classical Hodgkin's lymphoma. In China, sintilimab has been used to treat approximately 3 million patients.5

Important Safety Information

Product information for Zybrivo will be available from the European Medicines Agency following the European Commission decision.

This information is intended for a global audience. Product indications vary by region.

About Fortvita

Fortvita Biologics, a member of the Innovent Group, leads the development and commercialization of Innovent Biologics' medicines outside China, working alongside partners. The company is dedicated to bringing new treatment options to patients worldwide by advancing clinical-stage therapies and expanding access to Innovent's existing medicines.

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fortvita combines Innovent's strengths in discovery, development and manufacturing with its own development and commercial capabilities across Asia, Europe, Australia and the United States. Its portfolio is focused on oncology and is expanding into cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases and ophthalmology. Learn more at www.fortvitabio.com or follow Fortvita on LinkedIn.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 20 products in the market. It has 1 asset under review by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), 6 assets in phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 20 more molecules in early clinical stage.

Innovent has entered into more than 30 strategic partnerships with global players such as Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Sanofi, Incyte, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, representing an aggregate value of over RMB 350 billion. These efforts have set a benchmark for the high-quality outbound internationalization of China's innovative drug industry.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible.

For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement

Fortvita does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug(s)/indication(s).

References

European Cancer Information System (ECIS). 2022 new cancer cases and cancer deaths on the rise in the EU. European Commission, Joint Research Centre; September 2023. https://ecis.jrc.ec.europa.eu/cancer-factsheets-eu-27-countries-2022. European Commission. Estimated age-standardised number of new cases and incidence rates of lung cancer in the European Union in 2022. Knowledge for Policy, based on ECIS data. https://knowledge4policy.ec.europa.eu/dataset/k4p-dataset-77314_en. European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer: An ESMO Guide for Patients. p. 4. https://dam.esmo.org/image/upload/v1737550922/EN%20%7C%20Non-Small-Cell%20Lung%20Cancer:%20Guide%20for%20Patients.pdf Wang J, et al. Durable blockade of PD-1 signaling links preclinical efficacy of sintilimab to its clinical benefit. mAbs 2019;11(8): 1443-1451. doi: 10.1080/19420862.2019.1654303. Data on file. Number of patients treated with sintilimab in China, as of November 2026. Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding Fortvita Biologics ("Fortvita") that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Fortvita, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Fortvita does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections, and understandings of Fortvita's management with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Fortvita's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to, the timing, progress, and results of clinical trials, regulatory approvals, manufacturing capabilities, competition, and changes in political, economic, legal, and social conditions.

Fortvita, its Directors and employees assume (a) no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements do not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

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