Metiz by Centelon Positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Second consecutive year of recognition for Centelon's governed agentic application platform

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centelon Group today announced that Metiz by Centelon, its governed agentic application platform, has been positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026.

The assessment evaluated 27 process orchestration technology providers on two dimensions: vision and capability, and market impact. This is the second consecutive year Metiz has been recognised in the assessment, following its inclusion in 2025.

The Everest Group report is available at: https://www.everestgrp.com/report/egr-2026-38-r-8428/

As AI agents take on more enterprise work alongside people and automations, organisations need execution that remains predictable, traceable and under human control. Metiz 2.0 is built for that requirement.

Metiz 2.0 is a Governed Agentic Platform with a deterministic runtime at its core and an MCP-native architecture. Enterprises use it to design, verify and deploy their own workflows, products and solutions, and to move agentic AI from pilots into everyday operations.

Key capabilities of Metiz 2.0 include:

Deterministic runtime: Agentic workflows run with predictable, auditable execution, so teams can see and verify what happened at each step.

Agentic workflows run with predictable, auditable execution, so teams can see and verify what happened at each step. Multi-agent coordination: AI agents, automations and people work within a shared process context, with shared memory across the workflow.

AI agents, automations and people work within a shared process context, with shared memory across the workflow. Human-in-the-loop oversight: People review, approve or step in at the points where judgement and accountability matter.

People review, approve or step in at the points where judgement and accountability matter. Governance built in: Controls are part of how workflows are authored and deployed, not added after go-live.

"Being recognised by Everest Group for the second year running reinforces a conviction we have held from the start: enterprise AI needs strong governance to scale confidently in production," said Ashutosh Jadhav, CEO of Sibiliti, a Centelon Group company. "As agentic workflows become more capable, operational control becomes more important, not less. That is what we are building Metiz for: giving enterprises the confidence to take agentic AI from experimentation into the processes they run every day."

To learn how Metiz by Centelon helps enterprises design and deploy governed agentic workflows, visit www.metiz.ai.

About Metiz by Centelon

Metiz by Centelon is an AI-native, zero-code Governed Agentic Platform for the enterprise. AI turns plain-English requirements into versioned, human-readable blueprints, and a deterministic runtime executes them, so every application is audit-ready from its first transaction. One blueprint generates both a browser interface for people and a governed MCP tool surface for AI agents, sharing one runtime, one security model and one audit trail. Metiz takes teams from idea to governed application in as little as 30 minutes, with no code and no DevOps. It leads in banking, lending and asset management, is designed for APRA, ASIC and RBF regulatory environments, and also serves healthcare, government and public sector, non-profits, and energy and utilities. Learn more at www.metiz.ai.

About Centelon Group

Centelon is a diversified technology group serving governments and businesses across industry verticals. With 10 offices across Australia, India, Singapore and the United States, more than 400 employees and over 100 customers, the group spans IT solutions, IT and business services, technology products, solutions for government, robotics and retail. Its products include Metiz by Centelon and Finnate, a fintech platform for banking and lending. Centelon has been recognised among Australia's fastest-growing companies and invests in and incubates new ventures in areas including space, retail and robotics. Learn more at www.centelon.com.

Media contact:

contact@metiz.ai

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