WirelessCar unveils new brand. The same commitment to connected mobility.

WirelessCar today unveils a new brand that better reflects who the company is now, what it brings to the automotive industry and where it is heading next. Its commitment remains the same: creating the connected experiences the automotive industry needs.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 30 years of experience as a technology partner in the automotive industry, WirelessCar has helped vehicle manufacturers navigate technological change and develop connected services that meet the evolving needs of manufacturers and drivers alike.

"When WirelessCar started in 1999, we saw a need for digital services in the automotive industry that no one else was really providing. What has always mattered most is what our technology makes possible for our customers and for the drivers who rely on it every day. Our previous brand didn't fully show the experience, curiosity and ambition I see across WirelessCar. Our rebranding makes that visible," says Niklas Florén, CEO, WirelessCar.

A new expression of who WirelessCar is

The rebranding includes a new brand platform, visual identity and tone of voice, developed in collaboration with Gothenburg-based creative agency F&B Happy. The new brand platform is designed to help WirelessCar communicate its offering and role in connected mobility with greater clarity and consistency. The visual identity brings a more contemporary expression to WirelessCar, reflecting both its technological expertise and the human values at the core of its business.

The business behind the brand is unchanged. Today, WirelessCar's solutions support almost 20 million vehicles in over 100 markets. Its portfolio spans connectivity, insights, charging and assistance, helping vehicle manufacturers connect, orchestrate, operate and continuously evolve software-defined mobility worldwide.

"A strong brand is carried by every person in a company, in every conversation and every collaboration. Collaboration is one of our strongest qualities in the eyes of our customers, and it is just as central to how we work with each other. So we built this brand on a foundation that was already strong," says Hanna Belleus, VP People Experience & Brand, WirelessCar.

Following today's launch, WirelessCar will continue to introduce the new brand across its communication channels and brand touchpoints through November and the months that follow.

CONTACT:

For inquiries:

press@wirelesscar.com

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