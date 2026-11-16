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WKN: A0EARV | ISIN: GB00B06QFB75 | Ticker: I5G
Tradegate
13.11.26 | 21:41
11,880 Euro
+0,42 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,71011,90010:21
0,0000,00007:52
Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 09:33 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IG Group Holdings Plc - Removal

DJ IG Group Holdings Plc - Removal 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
IG Group Holdings Plc - Removal 
16-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
16/11/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
IG Group Holdings Plc 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
16/11/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                Listing Category               ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares of 0.005p each; fully paid     Equity shares (commercial companies)     GB00B06QFB75   --

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 449650 
EQS News ID:  2434744 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2434744&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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