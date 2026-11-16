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Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 09:33 Uhr
154 Leser
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Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
16-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

16/11/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: IG Group Holdings Plc 
 
6.125% Senior Notes due 22/10/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like XS3072338190   --  
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 
 
 
3.125% Senior Notes due 18/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to (and   securities     XS2408001100   --  
including) GBP199,000) 
 
 
These should now appear as: 
Issuer Name: IG Group Holdings plc 
 
6.125% Senior Notes due 22/10/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like XS3072338190   --  
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 
 
 
3.125% Senior Notes due 18/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to (and   securities     XS2408001100   --  
including) GBP199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets. 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 449656 
EQS News ID:  2434828 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2434828&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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