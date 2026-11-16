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Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 09:33 Uhr
173 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
16-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

16/11/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                     Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK PLC 
 
  
           5.125%. Series 19 Regulated Covered Bonds due 22/12/2033; 
             fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000   Debt and 
                          each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like    XS3570050438   --  
             to and including GBP199,000)                 securities 

           Series 18 Floating Rate Regulated Covered Bonds due 22/11/ 
             2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of     Debt and 
                          GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like    XS3569229647   --  
             thereof up to and including GBP199,000)            securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including  debt-like    XS3441469189   --  
             GBP1,999)                           securities 

           Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 13/11/ 
             2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of   Debt and 
                          GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess    debt-like    XS3441467993   --  
             thereof up to and including GBP1,999)             securities 

Issuer Name: IG Group Holdings plc 

                                            Equity shares 
                          Ordinary shares of 0.005p each; fully paid          (commercial   JE00C08DXT95   --  
                                            companies) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 

             Zero Coupon Notes due 16/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of ARS25,000,000 each)             debt-like    XS3550567328   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 13/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by    Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each)            derivatives   XS3538998488   --  

             Securities due 17/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by    Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each)            derivatives   XS3539011687   --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 449655 
EQS News ID:  2434820 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2434820&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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