Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK PLC 5.125%. Series 19 Regulated Covered Bonds due 22/12/2033; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like XS3570050438 -- to and including GBP199,000) securities Series 18 Floating Rate Regulated Covered Bonds due 22/11/ 2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3569229647 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441469189 -- GBP1,999) securities Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 13/11/ 2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Debt and GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess debt-like XS3441467993 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: IG Group Holdings plc Equity shares Ordinary shares of 0.005p each; fully paid (commercial JE00C08DXT95 -- companies) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Zero Coupon Notes due 16/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of ARS25,000,000 each) debt-like XS3550567328 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 13/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3538998488 -- Securities due 17/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3539011687 --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 449655 EQS News ID: 2434820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 16, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)