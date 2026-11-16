The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) is advising households with solar installations to check if their current energy contract is still the most suitable ahead of the end of net-metering on Jan. 1, 2027. The end of net metering will mean households can no longer offset electricity exported to the grid against electricity imported from it. ACM's latest update explains that from the start of next year, households will pay the full retail electricity rate, including energy taxes, for power drawn from the grid, while receiving a separate feed-in payment for surplus electricity. ...

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