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Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 09:39 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (UH10) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.9073 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7026250 
 
CODE: UH10 
 
ISIN: LU1407891271 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1407891271 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     UH10 
LEI Code:   54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 
Sequence No.: 449694 
EQS News ID:  2435268 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2435268&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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