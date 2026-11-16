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PR Newswire
16.11.2026 09:48 Uhr
179 Leser
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Base Camp Food: UK "stockpiling" searches up 30x since the PM's food advice, as freeze-dried meal sales spike

UK "stockpiling" searches up 30x since the PM's food advice, as freeze-dried meal sales spike

Searches for "stockpiling" up more than 30x as Britons heed PM's three-day food advice and Base Camp Food orders have more than trebled since the announcement.

Freeze-dried meal specialist reports a 450% jump in sales in 2 weeks since the government's Be Ready campaign launched compared to the same period last year.

DERBYSHIRE, England, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UK searches for "stockpiling" hit 79 on Google's 0 to 100 trends index on 23 October, the day after the government launched its Be Ready campaign. The average for the seven weeks before was 2.5. Searches for "tinned food" peaked at more than seven times their pre-campaign average, "bottled water" at more than five times and "emergency food" at more than four times.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged households to keep at least three days of food and water at home, adding: "It's not about panicking. It's about just taking sensible measures."

At Base Camp Food, water filters are up 1,200%, and ration pack orders are up 350% since October 22nd. Wayfarer All Day Breakfast is up 142%, and the average basket has risen by 44%.

Laura Gardener, Co-Founder at Base Camp Food, said:

"Orders have jumped significantly since the Prime Minister's advice, and most of it is people building a 3 day kit rather than panic buying. Some of the survivor rations keep for up to 25 years and need only hot water, so they're an easy way to be ready without filling the cupboard with tins."

Google Trends data

Search interest in every stock-up term spiked on 23 October, the day after the Be Ready launch, and has since fallen back close to normal for everything except "stockpiling".

Search term

Pre-campaign average

Peak, 23 Oct

Peak vs average

stockpiling

2.5

79

32x

tinned food

6.2

45

7.3x

bottled water

18.5

100

5.4x

emergency food

12.8

57

4.5x

Google Trends index (0 to 100) on selected days, UK web search, 2026.

Date (2026)

stockpiling

tinned food

bottled water

emergency food

22 Oct (Be Ready launch)

9

12

36

20

23 Oct (peak)

79

45

100

57

27 Oct

45

25

55

27

31 Oct

24

15

34

27

6 Nov

8

7

17

11

Pre-campaign average is the daily index from 1 September to 21 October. Peak is 23 October.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-stockpiling-searches-up-30x-since-the-pms-food-advice-as-freeze-dried-meal-sales-spike-302940224.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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