Plural's largest raise to date: almost four times its €260m inaugural fund in 2022, and double its €500m second fund in 2024

All former founders and operators, Plural's partners back founders early to build generational companies that compete globally from Europe

Plural's companies have raised over €3bn in follow-on capital in the last twelve months alone as European tech accelerates

Plural, the early-stage investment fund led by founders and operators, has raised €1bn to back the founders Europe is counting on.

Plural's ambition is to have GDP-level impact on Europe. It backs founders building what a changing world needs most over the next decade: energy, AI infrastructure, defence, health and other frontier technologies.

For two decades, the bulk of the world's most valuable technology companies have been built in the US and China, leaving Europe a customer rather than a creator. That has cost the continent prosperity and bargaining power. Rapid technological change now gives Europe a chance to catch up, and Plural believes the continent has the founders, research and momentum to build many more global companies of its own.

Global companies, built from Europe

When Plural launched in 2022, frontier founders working on defence, energy, space and AI infrastructure in Europe struggled to raise capital. Plural's partners backed startups in these sectors early, and Plural portfolio companies, including Helsing, Proxima Fusion, OLIX and The Exploration Company, are now among the continent's best-funded firms.

With the €1bn, Plural will invest more in early-stage, non-obvious companies taking on the hardest problems, with each partner leading a small number of new investments a year. Plural will also keep backing its breakout companies as they scale and mature. These are unusually difficult businesses to build, and Plural believes their founders need investors who have done it themselves.

The portfolio includes:

Compute, quantum and AI: OLIX, Callosum, Oriole, Orbital Industries, Phasecraft, Metaview, Validio

OLIX, Callosum, Oriole, Orbital Industries, Phasecraft, Metaview, Validio Energy: Proxima Fusion, Rivan, Ore Energy, Molyon

Proxima Fusion, Rivan, Ore Energy, Molyon Defence: Helsing, Hypersonica, Frankenburg Technologies

Helsing, Hypersonica, Frankenburg Technologies Automation and manufacturing: Monumental, Sunrise Robotics, CircuitHub, Gigaton

Monumental, Sunrise Robotics, CircuitHub, Gigaton Space: The Exploration Company, Karman+

The Exploration Company, Karman+ Health: Robeauté, Teton, IXI, Everlab

These founders are delivering technical breakthroughs at startup speed. Hypersonica completed Europe's first privately funded hypersonic test flight nine months after finalising its design concept. Robeauté became the first company to use a microrobot in an animal brain. Monumental's bricklaying robots have built 0.5% of new homes constructed in the Netherlands this year.

In the past, European companies have struggled to raise the rounds needed to build global champions not for lack of ambition or talent, but for lack of capital at scale. That is changing fast: more than 100 European companies have raised rounds of $100m or more in 2026, and 10% of Plural's portfolio, including Helsing, Proxima Fusion, OLIX and Callosum, are among them.

Khaled Helioui, Partner at Plural, said: "Something significant has shifted among Europe's startups. When we started Plural, someone building a fusion reactor or a space exploration company from Europe was treated as too risky to back. Now they're among the most sought-after founders in the world.

"That's a generational shift in ambition and self-belief. We're convinced these frontier founders are capable of building Europe's first trillion-dollar company, and we want to be backing them from day one."

Carina Namih, Partner at Plural, said: "For too long, Europe has funded its best ideas in small increments. Founders raise a little, prove a little, and then have to raise again. That's not how you build anything hard.

"Our new fund will back founders properly from the start, so their ambition can be as big as the problems they're taking on."

About Plural

Plural is an early-stage investment fund that backs the most ambitious founders on a mission to change the world through technology. It launched in June 2022 with the aim to give serious founders in Europe investors with company-building experience to match their ambition. Based in Tallinn, Paris and London, Plural's mission is to have GDP-level impact on Europe.

https://pluralplatform.com

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