Elite Robots Expands Global Mobile Automation Offering with CE-Compliant Mobile Manipulators

Combining autonomous mobility and collaborative robotics to support more flexible manufacturing operations worldwide

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Robots is expanding its global automation portfolio with CE-compliant ELITEMISSION mobile manipulators, bringing together autonomous mobility and collaborative robotic technology to help manufacturers build more flexible and adaptable production environments.

Unlike traditional industrial robots operating at fixed workstations, mobile manipulators combine a robotic arm with an autonomous mobile platform, enabling a single robotic system to move between different workstations and perform handling tasks where needed.

Bringing Greater Flexibility to Factory Automation

As manufacturers seek to improve production efficiency and respond to changing operational demands, flexible automation is becoming increasingly important.

ELITEMISSION mobile manipulators are designed to support applications such as machine loading and unloading, component handling, and material transfer between production stages.

By combining autonomous movement with robotic manipulation, these solutions offer manufacturers new possibilities for deploying automation across multiple workstations without relying exclusively on fixed robotic installations.

The solutions can support a variety of industrial environments, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, and new energy production.

ELITEMISSION also incorporates integrated vision, unified control interfaces, and supporting navigation and coordination technologies to facilitate integration with existing manufacturing systems.

Supporting International Market Expansion

The introduction of CE-compliant mobile manipulators marks an important milestone in Elite Robots' international expansion, providing manufacturers and system integrators with additional options when evaluating flexible automation solutions.

"Achieving CE compliance for our mobile robot lineup is a major milestone in our global journey," said Charles Xie, Overseas Sales Director at Elite Robots. "By combining autonomous mobility and collaborative robotic manipulation, we are empowering international manufacturers and system integrators to build more flexible, scalable production environments."

Through its expanding robotics portfolio, Elite Robots aims to help manufacturers explore new approaches to automation, improve operational flexibility, and adapt production processes to evolving industry needs.

About Elite Robots

ELITEMISSION is an industrial mobile robotics portfolio developed by Mission Robots Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai-based Elite Robots.

Founded in 2016, Elite Robots develops collaborative robots and industrial automation solutions, serving customers in more than 50 countries and regions through a global network of distributors, system integrators, and ecosystem partners.

For more information, visit www.eliterobots.com.

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