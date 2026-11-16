A Breakthrough That Really Counts - New Record for Encoding and Reading Back Data on a Quantum Computer

The innovation by Moth writes classical data, including protein sequences and images, across every qubit of a quantum processor, addressing one of the main bottlenecks facing quantum machine learning.

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moth, one of the quantum computing industry's most innovative companies, has set a new record for quantum data encoding. The new method encodes and, critically, also reads back significantly more data than has ever been reported.

Encoding is fundamental to all computing. Almost everything we do with a computer depends on data encoding. Whether we are sending messages, streaming music or sharing photos, we rely on translating information that can be stored in memory and read back.

For the foreseeable future, quantum computers will have no equivalent to the memory that classical computers possess. Each bit of data has to be encoded into the fragile states of the machine's qubits through a sequence of operations, each of which adds noise, losing fidelity. On quantum processors such as those of IBM, each qubit is also wired only to its nearest neighbours, so recording and encoding information is time-consuming. Any advance in this area is important for the entire quantum industry.

Tessa, the new encoding method developed by Moth, encoded 1,568 numbers, enough to represent a small colour picture, across all 120 qubits of an IBM Quantum Nighthawk r2 processor, and then, remarkably, recovered the image from the chip. The largest previous experiment of this kind recovered just 128 values.

The encoding method works with any data that can be written as a list of numbers. Interestingly, Moth also used Tessa to encode DNA and protein sequences, including p53, the protein known as the 'guardian of the genome' for its role in preventing cancer. Pharmaceuticals, life sciences and biological applications have long been seen as some of the most important reasons for developing quantum computers.

Although the current generation of quantum hardware returns genetic data imperfectly, the pace at which performance is improving is accelerating fast (for example Quantinuum last week confirmed that they are on track to deliver fault tolerant quantum computers by 2029), and Moth's results are an important step forward for the entire quantum computing sector.

Daniel Bultrini, the Moth researcher who developed Tessa, stated: "Every quantum computer has to get data in before it can do anything useful with it, and that step has been a bottleneck for fields like quantum machine learning. Tessa makes the most of the chip's capabilities, so the whole processor can be put to work at once."

For Moth, which builds quantum applications, with a unique focus on the creative industries and consumers, encoding information onto quantum processors is a foundation for many of the tools it is building across gaming, visual media and music. Tessa is a very good example of how innovation in the creative industries can affect many other areas.

Harry Kumar, Moth's Founder and CCO said: "The quantum applications that will have the greatest impact, including those that work closely with AI, will depend on breakthroughs such as Tessa in order to meet the expectations that have been set."

The scientific paper, 'Encoding Classical Data Across an Entire Quantum Processor', is available on arXiv and Tessa for image processing is available to experiment with on Moth's Atlas platform at mql.ink/d.

About Moth

Moth is a quantum technology company, built largely in stealth, that develops applications for human creativity. Moth is leading the development of quantum applications for creative industries and consumers to engage with directly, making the unique qualities of quantum computing accessible to everyone.

Disclaimer: We acknowledge the use of IBM Quantum Credits via the IBM Quantum Startups Program for this work. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official policy or position of IBM or the IBM Quantum Platform team.

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