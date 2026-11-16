EIT Urban Mobility brings ten European startups to Slush 2026, connecting mobility innovation with investment opportunities

Startups from five European countries will attend the Helsinki event on 18-19 November, while EIT Urban Mobility will also co-host a dedicated investor matchmaking event on 17 November

HELSINKI, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the EU and a driving force in sustainable mobility solutions, will participate in Slush 2026, one of the world's leading gatherings of startups and venture capital investors, taking place in Helsinki on 18-19 November, alongside nine startups from its investment portfolio.

These startups represent five European countries and reflect the range of technologies and business models emerging in the mobility sector. Their participation in Slush will allow them to present their solutions to international investors and connect with other companies and stakeholders in the European innovation ecosystem. The ten startups joining EIT Urban Mobility this year are Epptas (Sweden), Futurail (Germany), Luvly (Sweden), NexDash (Germany), PANTOhealth (Germany), Sention (United Kingdom), SparkPark (Norway), Stilfold (Sweden), Switch (Italy) and VIDDE (Sweden).

EIT Urban Mobility supports these startups not only through financial investment but also by facilitating access to its pan-European network of cities, companies, investors and other mobility stakeholders. Its support includes introductions to potential business partners, assistance with international expansion, regulatory guidance and access to operational expertise. The organisation provides up to €2.5 million in financial support per startup, with 40% of its capital allocated to follow-on investments.

"For mobility startups, securing investment is only one part of the challenge. Scaling across Europe means navigating different markets, regulatory frameworks and customer needs. Finding the right partners is essential to overcome these barriers and turn innovative solutions into viable businesses. This is where we believe investors can play a much more active role beyond providing capital, an approach we are already putting into practice at EIT Urban Mobility through our pan-European network and hands-on support for startups."

Denise Xifara, Impact Ventures Director, EIT Urban Mobility

Deals on Wheels: startup-investor meetings aboard Helsinki's SkyWheel

Ahead of Slush, EIT Urban Mobility and Golden Egg Check will co-host Deals on Wheels: Speeddating & Networking Event on Tuesday, 17 November, a matchmaking event that will bring mobility startup founders and venture capital investors together for curated one-to-one meetings aboard Helsinki's SkyWheel.

Taking place 40 metres above the Finnish capital, the event will use Golden Egg Check's StartupRoulette matchmaking format to connect selected founders from EIT Urban Mobility's portfolio with venture capital investors. The meetings will be curated according to the profiles and interests of participating startups and investors.

The event will focus on startups at Seed stage and beyond, covering areas such as electric vehicles and alternative fuels, artificial intelligence and mobility data, urban logistics, health and mobility, and public and shared transport.

The matchmaking sessions will run from 16:30 to 18:00, followed by networking drinks at Allas Restaurant until 18:30. For more information, visit the Deals on Wheels event page.

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