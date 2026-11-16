ICEYE unveils Gen5, the sharpest commercially built SAR satellite

ICEYE's fifth satellite generation in eight years brings resolution as fine as 11 cm for government customers, greater agility and on-board AI, for faster, higher-confidence decisions.

HELSINKI, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space, today announced Gen5, the sharpest commercially built synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite system.

For governmental customers, Gen5 can image with 1,800 MHz of bandwidth, sharpening ground resolution to as fine as 11 cm, subject to compliance with ITU regulation. This gives analysts more clarity to confidently detect and identify smaller objects than ever before, day or night and in any weather, for more reliable situational awareness and better-informed mission-critical decisions.

Gen5 is ICEYE's most agile satellite yet. It reduces the minimum distance between images (Image Window Separation) by more than 30%, so it can collect images closer together along its path. Together with twice the imaging time per orbit of any previous ICEYE satellite, that means more potential images on every pass.

More powerful and precise orbit control means Gen5 satellites can pass over the same location every day, from the same angle, so images line up and small changes on the ground stand out.



Gen5 is AI-ready, with an on-board AI processor that will, over time, unlock screening, pre-processing and tip-and-cue directly on the satellite, rather than waiting for data to reach the ground. New capabilities are deployed over the air through software updates, so satellites already in orbit gain them as they are released.



All customers can operate Gen5 at 1,200 MHz with resolution as fine as 16 cm, while higher transmit power and larger incidence angles raise image quality across the board. Every generation runs on the same software and ground segment, so existing customers can add Gen5 without changing tasking workflows or retraining operators. New customers can have a fully sovereign Gen5 system, free of ITAR restrictions, operational within 12 months of signing, including ground segment, software and operator training.

Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE, said: "Time to decision is everything in space-based intelligence, whether you're tracking a vessel or responding to a flood. Gen5 shortens it at every step: sharper and more images per pass, and AI analysis that starts in orbit. With a new generation approximately every 18 months and new software releases every quarter, our customers' systems keep gaining capability."

About ICEYE

ICEYE is the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space. We deliver persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth.

ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellite constellation. To our customers we provide intelligence with unmatched quality, latency and revisit times, in any weather, day or night. To governments who choose to operate their own constellation we provide this proven capability as a sovereign system.

ICEYE-built constellations serve customers in defense and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management. We enable fast decisions that contribute to a safer future.

Natively European, founded in Finland. ICEYE operates globally with over 1,500 employees.

We're a growing international team of builders. iceye.com/joinus

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