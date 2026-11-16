Pioneering Select School Travel tour operator becomes UK's first to move to employee ownership

BRIGHTON and HOVE, England, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School trip specialist, Select School Travel, is now owned by the people who built it, after recently transferring to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). The move makes it the first school travel package tour operator to take this step, and to be approved by the Civil Aviation Authority.

It follows two years of careful planning and secures the company's long-term independence by placing its future in the hands of the colleagues who plan, deliver and support trips for several hundred schools across the UK.

Under the new structure, every employee shares directly in the long-term success of the business and has a voice in how the company develops, in consultation with the management team.

The company's leadership, culture and values are protected, and there are no changes to the way it operates for school partners. Clients will continue to benefit from access to the same team, standards and approach to safety and service. Its leading Chateau based in Normandy, France has also recently formed a partnership with the British Normandy Memorial.

The decision reflects the values the company has always worked to, including putting people, relationships and care at the centre of every trip. It believes employee ownership rewards and retains the experience that school travel relies on and gives schools confidence that the team looking after their pupils has a lasting stake in getting it right.

The move continues the legacy of the late John Bowden, a pioneer of the school travel industry who spent more than 40 years creating travel experiences for young people. His son, Martyn Bowden, previously Chairman, becomes one of several trustees of the trust on behalf of employees.

Martyn Bowden, former chairman and now trustee, said:

"We are proud to be the first school travel business in the UK to take this step. School travel is a people business, and our colleagues are the reason schools trust us, so when we thought about our future, we chose them. Employee ownership reflects what we have always valued: looking after our people, and doing right by schools and their pupils."

Select School Travel offers more than 110 trips across 13 countries, from curriculum-linked educational tours to school ski trips, and has its own château in Normandy used exclusively by school groups.

The transfer took effect on 26 October 2026.

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