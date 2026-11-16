Pacera introduces Pacera Suite, bringing close, consolidation and analytics onto one platform for CFOs

Pacera Suite is built on the foundation and knowledge of three specialist software houses, which lets companies start with where their need is greatest - close, consolidation or planning - and adopt further capabilities at their own pace.

[Stockholm, Sweden / London, UK], 16 November 2026 - Pacera today introduces Pacera Suite, a connected suite of finance software that links financial close, group consolidation and FP&A. At most companies, that sequence still runs through separate systems, spreadsheets and re-keyed numbers.

Pacera Suite brings together products from three established brands with extensive experience and knowledge in their respective fields: Aico Close (18 Years), AARO Consolidation (35 years) and Mercur FP&A (50 years)

Pacera Suite is aimed squarely at the office of the Chief Financial Officer. Too often, the number that reaches the board has passed through disconnected systems and spreadsheets, and been reconciled by hand along the way. Finance teams end up spending as much time proving their numbers as producing them.

A CFO should never have to second-guess the group accounts or the board report," said Toby Davidson, CPO at Pacera. "We are building Pacera Suite so that every figure, from the ledger through consolidation to the board pack, ties back to a single, controlled and auditable workflow'.

What Pacera Suite covers

Pacera Suite organises its specialist solutions into three areas:

Financial close, from Aico: journal management, account reconciliation, transaction matching, intercompany transactions, and close management.

journal management, account reconciliation, transaction matching, intercompany transactions, and close management. Group consolidation, from AARO: automated group eliminations, currency translation, intercompany matching, IFRS and multi-GAAP reporting, lease accounting and disclosure reporting.

automated group eliminations, currency translation, intercompany matching, IFRS and multi-GAAP reporting, lease accounting and disclosure reporting. FP&A, from Mercur: performance management, budgeting and forecasting, scenario what-if analysis, and AI and predictive forecasting.







Start small, add at will

Unlike large finance platforms that require a wholesale switch, Pacera is designed to be adopted one solution at a time. A company can begin with close management, reconciliation or consolidation, and add planning or performance management later without replacing what it has. The software connects live to SAP, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics 365, with standard integration capabilities for other ERP systems.

Pacera's products are built to scale from mid-sized businesses to large enterprises. Consolidation and lease accounting follow IFRS and FRS 102 logic out of the box, with an audit trail from reported figures back to source.

"Finance teams should not have to choose between specialist depth and a single platform. Pacera Suite gives them both: start with the area that matters most today, and every solution you add later connects to the last," said Michael Teixeira CEO at Pacera.

The road ahead

Pacera Suite arrives in stages. The connected products are available now. Alongside an AI intelligence platform layer, and AI chat capability. Next year brings the first iteration of a common data layer, the start of the Finance Data Hub that will give every product one shared data model, with a single user experience across the Suite.

For UK and Irish companies, the timing is deliberate. Revisions to FRS 102 (Section 20) bring most leases onto the balance sheet for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026, so companies with December year-ends are now in their first reporting cycle under the new rules. AARO's lease accounting solution, built on IFRS 16 logic, is part of Pacera Suite and is aimed at the teams preparing for that cycle.

To learn more about Pacera Suite and how to bring your financial operations onto one platform, one solution at a time, visit ourPacera Suite product page.

About Pacera

Pacera powers up the Office of the CFO with one connected platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A), consolidation and financial close automation. Built on more than 30 years of finance software expertise, Pacera helps finance teams work faster and smarter, and gives them full confidence in their numbers. Pacera serves more than 700+ customers and is backed by Accel-KKR. For more information, visit pacera.com.

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About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $21 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in London, Atlanta, Chicago and Mexico City. Visit www.accel-kkr.com to learn more.

Media Contacts

For All Media Enquiries: Paul Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: paul.taylor@pacera.com

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