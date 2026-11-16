FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to acquire CE Africa, strengthening its crushing and aftermarket offering in Southern Africa

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

16 November 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Crushing Equipment Africa (CE Africa). South-African based CE Africa is an established industrial machinery manufacturer that provides crushing and mining solutions. Following closing of the transaction, CE Africa will broaden FLSmidth's compact cone and jaw crushing capabilities, strengthen its aftermarket offering, and expand its presence in Southern Africa. Following closing, CE Africa will be incorporated into the Crushing, Sizing & Screening (CSS) Business Line.

The acquisition, which will be executed by FLSmidth's local subsidiary FLSmidth South Africa (Pty) Ltd, will strengthen FLSmidth's compact crushing portfolio through extension of its jaw and its cone crusher offerings. It will also provide further enhancements to FLSmidth's regional lifecycle offerings, with repairs, refurbishments, parts and field services across the installed base. CE Africa has a large footprint in Southern Africa, including an established customer base and service presence across the region. These technology capabilities, combined with potential revenue synergies achieved through cross selling, will reinforce FLSmidth's market presence across the region.

"The acquisition of CE Africa plays an important role in our growth strategy. It accelerates FLS's position in the comminution aftermarket space, bringing us closer to our customers in Southern Africa and strengthening our aftermarket and lifecycle offering. By joining forces with CE Africa, we will expand our servicing capabilities and extend our geographical presence in one of world's largest copper mining regions. We intend to build on this acquisition with further targeted transactions, alongside continued investment in organic growth", says Alanas Kraujalis, incoming President for Crushing, Sizing & Screening (CSS).

"Since its founding, CE Africa has delivered quality products for our customers while making a lasting impact in the South African communities that shape our legacy. This transaction, which combines the strengths of FLSmidth and CE Africa, will help us continue this work. FLSmidth brings global reach, technical depth and aftermarket capability; CE Africa brings local engineering agility, manufacturing capability and close customer relationships. Together, we expect to scale production, accelerate innovation and strengthen local supply chains while continuing to build the South African engineering and manufacturing community", say Rodric van der Westhuizen, Managing Director and John Maseko (Pr. Eng), Operations Director of CE Africa.

For the latest financial year, which ended in February 2026, CE Africa generated total revenue of ZAR 395 million (corresponding to approximately DKK 159 million) and an EBITA margin of 17.5%. The company's solid financial profile will further complement and strengthen FLSmidth's existing business. Following closing of the transaction, CE Africa will be incorporated into the CSS Business Line, which is effective from 1 January 2027.

CE Africa is a founder-led processing and mining company. The local key management will remain in place to ensure continuity of the commercial operations and to preserve the business's operational agility following the completion of the acquisition.

Closing of the transaction is subject to clearance from the Competition Commission of South Africa and other customary closing conditions, and closing is anticipated to occur in Q1 2027. The terms have not been disclosed. The transaction will not change FLSmidth's financial guidance for the full year 2026.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, Andreas.HolkjaerSandager@FLSmidth.com

Mia Storlopare, +45 23 82 0382, Mia.Storlopare@FLSmidth.com

Media

Martin Sjostrand, +45 23 64 83 59, Martin.Sjostrand@FLSmidth.com

About FLSmidth

The world needs more minerals, and they are becoming harder to produce. FLS works alongside mining companies as their performance partner, helping them increase output, improve recovery and maximise uptime. Through full flowsheet technologies, aftermarket services and digital solutions, we improve productivity while reducing energy and water consumption, enabling more sustainable mining operations. www.fls.com

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