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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker: F6O1
Tradegate
16.11.26 | 15:38
73,40 Euro
-3,74 % -2,85
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,3572,6515:44
72,4072,6015:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2026 15:34 Uhr
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FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes to the Executive Leadership Team; Chief Financial Officer Roland M. Andersen leaves FLSmidth

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 57-2026
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
16 November 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Roland M. Andersen will leave the company with immediate effect.

The Board has concluded that it has not been possible to find common ground with the CFO on what is required to effectively support the business, as FLSmidth embarks on the Accelerate '31 strategy.

The search for a permanent successor is ongoing, and an appointment will be announced once the process has concluded. Until a permanent CFO is onboarded, an Interim Chief Financial Officer will be appointed in due course. This decision will be communicated in a separate announcement once the process has concluded.

FLSmidth's previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2026 (ref. Company Announcement no. 53-2026) and mid-term financial targets for the full year 2029 (ref. Company Announcement no. 55-2026) remain unchanged.


Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, Andreas.HolkjaerSandager@FLSmidth.com
Mia Storlopare, +45 23 82 0382, Mia.Storlopare@FLSmidth.com

Media

Martin Sjostrand, +45 23 64 83 59, Martin.Sjostrand@FLSmidth.com


About FLSmidth

The world needs more minerals, and they are becoming harder to produce. FLS works alongside mining companies as their performance partner, helping them increase output, improve recovery and maximise uptime. Through full flowsheet technologies, aftermarket services and digital solutions, we improve productivity while reducing energy and water consumption, enabling more sustainable mining operations. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no. 57-2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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