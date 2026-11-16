Geely Sweden Holdings AB: Geely Holding Announces EVSA's Global Launch at COP31





Industry initiative aims to turn shared ESG ambitions into practical, measurable action across the automotive value chain

ANTALYA, Türkiye, 16 November 2026 - At the 2026 UN climate summit (COP31), Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH) announced the global launch of the Electric Vehicle Sustainability Alliance (EVSA), an industry-led initiative supporting collaboration on a lower-carbon, more responsible automotive value chain.

EVSA aims to translate environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities into practical industry cooperation and accountability. Its focus is shared understanding of sustainability imperatives, value-chain decarbonization and responsible business practices, recognizing that technologies, infrastructure and market conditions differ around the world.

The international launch took place at a COP31 event co-hosted by ZGH and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). Automotive, government and sustainability representatives explored how shared ambitions can inform investment, business decisions and action across the entire automotive value chain.

Chen Yimin, Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of ZGH, said: "Since COP30 in Belém, where we launched our Nature and Biodiversity Report, we have continued our work mapping climate and nature risks to develop key indicators that quantify their financial impact, all guided by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure framework, and informing decisions on investment and sustainable operations. Alongside this work, we continue to advance emissions-reduction measures towards our goal of full-value-chain carbon neutrality by 2045."

These priorities are reflected in operational progress. In 2025, ZGH reported 100% renewable electricity use across 17 vehicle manufacturing plants, supported by photovoltaics and sourced green and renewable-energy. At the same time, pivoting to lightweight materials in product development and resource efficiency in manufacturing extend the focus from vehicle use to how vehicles are made.

Supplier engagement translates these priorities into action. In 2025, more than 600 ZGH suppliers used GeeCarbon to assess and reduce their carbon footprints. Tools, training and procurement considerations help these suppliers identify sustainability opportunities. ZGH's blockchain-based GeeTrace platform complements this work by tracing selected key materials and components, strengthening supply-chain transparency and supporting responsible sourcing.

The event also explored complementary technologies on the road to green mobility. Commercial vehicle manufacturer Farizon outlined a methanol ecosystem linking production, refueling and vehicle applications, including the transition from fossil-based methanol towards green methanol. ENERGEE, the EV battery producer, shared perspectives on battery innovation, renewable energy in manufacturing, traceability, second-life applications and material recovery, highlighting that zero tailpipe emissions are only part of the sustainability equation: how batteries are made, used and recovered also matters.

Together, these examples highlight a shared insight: the transition to greener mobility requires solutions suited to different markets and operating conditions. Electrification, renewable power, low-carbon fuels, responsible materials, circularity and traceability can play different roles depending on local infrastructure, user needs, industrial capabilities and the pace of market development. The priority is to establish credible, measurable pathways and share lessons that can help the global automotive industry drive toward a green future, faster

"The transition to sustainable mobility will not follow a single route," Chen said. "The EVSA is intended to help the industry move from shared ambition to practical action through clearer expectations, better data and solutions that can be adapted to different markets."

ENDS

About Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH) is a global mobility technology enterprise and a shareholder in a family of independently operated companies and brands. United by a shared belief that the future of mobility should be smarter, safer and more sustainable, the Group supports its portfolio companies in creating value for customers, partners and communities around the world.

Founded in 1986 by Chairman Eric Li and entering the automotive industry in 1997, ZGH has grown into one of the world's leading automotive-focused groups by volume. Its portfolio spans passenger and commercial vehicles, motorsport, mobility technology and sustainable energy, with companies and brands including Aerofugia, Afari, ECARX, ENERGEE, Farizon, Geely Auto, Geespace, InfiMotion, Lotus, Lynk & Co, Volvo Cars and Zeekr, among others.

Each portfolio company operates with its own governance, identity, management, strategy and accountability. ZGH supports collaboration and access to a broader ecosystem of research, technology, engineering and industrial capabilities, contributing to its ambition to advance the green and intelligent mobility ecosystem.

ESG is central to this ambition. ZGH promotes responsible growth across its portfolio through green mobility and sustainable enterprises, safe and inclusive workplaces, and high standards of governance, ethics and compliance.

In 2025, the Group's portfolio companies sold more than 4.11 million vehicles, including 710,042 Volvo Cars and 3,024,567 vehicles from Geely Auto Group. With more than 142,000 colleagues worldwide and 15 consecutive years in the Fortune Global 500, ZGH continues to contribute to the next era of global mobility.

For more information, please visit zgh.com. Press Contact: geely.pr@geely.com

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