Ferryhopper expands northern European network with P&O Ferries

Cross-channel, Great Britain-Northern Ireland, and England-Netherlands voyages now available through the service

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British ferry passengers can now use Ferryhopper to access P&O ferry services on three routes connecting Great Britain with France, the Netherlands and Northern Ireland: Dover to Calais, Hull to Rotterdam and Cairnryan in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland. The routes operate all year round.

The new agreement with P&O Ferries is the next step in a broader plan to expand in northern Europe and beyond, with Ferryhopper having announced partnerships with Brittany Ferries, Red Funnel, and the LeShuttle Channel Tunnel train service in August this year. These added routes from south coast English ports to destinations in Spain, France, and the Isle of Wight.

The P&O Ferries integration means passengers can now easily book, buy, and amend ferry tickets on the following new routes from UK ports:

Dover - Calais, France

Hull - Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Cairnryan, Scotland - Larne, Northern Ireland





Co-founder and chief executive Christos Spatharakis said:

"I am very excited to bring the platform to more passengers and vehicles in the important British market as we examine plans for further global expansion. We hope our technology will bring travellers a fresh and seamless ferry booking experience from start to finish."

Dominic Tucker, Head of B2B Sales for P&O Ferries, said:

"We're pleased to partner with Ferryhopper to make P&O Ferries' services available to an even wider audience of travellers. The agreement supports our ambition to strengthen our distribution network and make it easier for customers to access and book our routes."

The innovative booking platform Ferryhopper, based in Athens, was launched in 2017 with the aim of bringing the fragmented Greek ferry industry into a single online booking platform that has become the market leader in the Mediterranean. Ferryhopper now works with more than 360 ferry companies to offer 1,700 routes across 63 countries and 15 languages.

For more information, please contact

ferryhopper@pagefield.com

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