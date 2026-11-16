Ferryhopper expands northern European network with P&O Ferries

Cross-channel, Great Britain-Northern Ireland, and England-Netherlands voyages now available through the service
LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British ferry passengers can now use Ferryhopper to access P&O ferry services on three routes connecting Great Britain with France, the Netherlands and Northern Ireland: Dover to Calais, Hull to Rotterdam and Cairnryan in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland. The routes operate all year round.
The new agreement with P&O Ferries is the next step in a broader plan to expand in northern Europe and beyond, with Ferryhopper having announced partnerships with Brittany Ferries, Red Funnel, and the LeShuttle Channel Tunnel train service in August this year. These added routes from south coast English ports to destinations in Spain, France, and the Isle of Wight.
The P&O Ferries integration means passengers can now easily book, buy, and amend ferry tickets on the following new routes from UK ports:
- Dover - Calais, France
- Hull - Rotterdam, the Netherlands
- Cairnryan, Scotland - Larne, Northern Ireland
Co-founder and chief executive Christos Spatharakis said:
"I am very excited to bring the platform to more passengers and vehicles in the important British market as we examine plans for further global expansion. We hope our technology will bring travellers a fresh and seamless ferry booking experience from start to finish."
Dominic Tucker, Head of B2B Sales for P&O Ferries, said:
"We're pleased to partner with Ferryhopper to make P&O Ferries' services available to an even wider audience of travellers. The agreement supports our ambition to strengthen our distribution network and make it easier for customers to access and book our routes."
The innovative booking platform Ferryhopper, based in Athens, was launched in 2017 with the aim of bringing the fragmented Greek ferry industry into a single online booking platform that has become the market leader in the Mediterranean. Ferryhopper now works with more than 360 ferry companies to offer 1,700 routes across 63 countries and 15 languages.
For more information, please contact
ferryhopper@pagefield.com
About the Company:
Ferryhopper is an online ferry booking platform that helps travelers search, compare and book ferry tickets easily, with no hidden fees. Founded in Greece in 2017, the company connects travelers with more than 360 ferry operators across 1,700 destinations in 63 countries. Through its website and mobile app, users can book single crossings or plan island-hopping itineraries combining multiple ferry companies in one booking. With over 18 million tickets sold in the past three years and 4 million app downloads, Ferryhopper supports travelers before, during and after their journey through customer support, digital tickets, online check-in and ferry tracking on supported routes.