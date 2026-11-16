Gayatri Pariwar Marks 100 Years with Record Yoga Gathering in New Delhi, Led by Dr Chinmay Pandya

NEW DELHI, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gayatri Pariwar, a spiritual and social reform movement headquartered at Shantikunj in Haridwar, has concluded a three-day centenary festival in India's capital. The festival set a record for mass yoga, saw a commemorative postage stamp released by the Government of India, and ended with a public pledge to carry the movement's work into its second century.

The Janm Shatabdi Mahotsav (Birth Centenary Festival) was held from October 31 to November 2 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. It was led by Dr Chinmay Pandya, Dalnayak (leader) of the centenary celebrations and Vice President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. A grandson of founder Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, he trained as a psychiatrist in the United Kingdom before returning to Haridwar in 2010.

The festival opened before more than 20,000 people, with a first day dedicated to women's empowerment and the legacy of co-founder Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma. Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha (the lower house of India's Parliament), released the stamp in her memory. Referring to the Akhand Deep, a lamp the organisation says has burned without interruption for a hundred years, he said, "This eternal flame will keep burning until its light reaches the last person in society."

Gayatri Pariwar also set a new record for the largest simultaneous performance of Samuhik Pragya Yog, a 16-posture yoga sequence performed with the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra. The record was confirmed on November 1.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the second day, themed on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the idea that the whole world is one family, when thousands lit oil lamps together for world peace. Former Chief Justice of India Dr D.Y. Chandrachud and federal ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Piyush Goyal also spoke during the festival.

In the farewell session, themed "The Light Will Never Fade," Dr Pandya said the organisation has prepared new initiatives for its next 100 years. Shortly afterwards he travelled to London, where he met Kanishka Narayan, the United Kingdom's Minister for Artificial Intelligence, and Lord Russell Rook of the House of Lords.

About Gayatri Pariwar

Founded by scholar and reformer Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, Gayatri Pariwar (All World Gayatri Pariwar) promotes the Gayatri Mantra, one of the oldest prayers in the Vedic tradition, along with value-based education, character building and community service.

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