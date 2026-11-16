Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - The latest season of the documentary series Soaring Guangdong Pathways of GBA 2026, jointly produced by Guangdong Radio and Television station and Center for International Cultural Communication, CICG, has made its way to screens in Malaysia, New Zealand, Italy, Brazil, and beyond in November.

CICG: Documentary Series "Soaring Guangdong Pathways of GBA 2026" Premieres Overseas, Exploring the Future of Embodied AI

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Since its debut in 2023, Soaring Guangdong Pathways of GBA has brought the vibrant, captivating stories of China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to audiences around the world through more than 2,000 international media outlets over three seasons. In its latest outing, the show turns to the frontier of physical AI, following Anzelika Smirnova, a foreign expert with China International Communications Group, as she explores a global robot fighting competition. Through this lens, the latest season displays Guangdong's pioneering efforts and accomplishments in its pursuit of becoming a global hub for embodied intelligence.

How Do We Give AI a Body?

This episode focuses on the quest to give AI a body. Against the backdrop of a global race to advance physical AI, a humanoid robot fighting event in the Greater Bay Area brings together 32 teams from around the world, who bring their own AI-trained robots into head-to-head competition on standardized platforms with open interfaces. Rival teams share training data like teammates, and a Polish team makes its debut in China. Beyond the arena, robots have already stepped off the competition floor to pour coffee, inspect power grids, join rescue missions, build cars and sort parcels across the Greater Bay Area, while Guangdong's AI spatial-perception technology now empowers 30 million robots across more than 50 countries and regions. The evolving Greater Bay Area presents a tangible Chinese model for embodied AI.

Juxtaposing the virtual and the real, this episode captures how robots make their way from simulation to live combat, and from the arena into everyday life across the bay area, presenting a vision of an open, cooperative future in which technology and humanity move forward together.

With technology as the bridge and an open ecosystem as the common ground, Soaring Guangdong Pathways of GBA 2026 links the Lingdingyang waters with the global wave of physical AI, translating openness from a shared value into a shared vocabulary. As embodied AI included in China's 15th Five-Year Plan and robots take up more jobs across the Greater Bay Area, Guangdong points the way forward for the global robotics industry through practice: toward a future where technology, industry and win-win cooperation grow together.





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