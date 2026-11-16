Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Titled Those Who Gather Light, the animation was produced by the Europe and Latin America Languages Programming Center of China Media Group (CMG) as part of its storytelling around APEC China 2026. From a modest studio in Shenzhen to a growing international community of makers, and from tiny electronic components to the lights of a rapidly evolving modern city, this animated short tells the story of four European entrepreneurs whose personal journeys have unfolded alongside the city's transformation over more than a decade. Through the experiences of international entrepreneurs, the film offers a glimpse into China's technology industry, Shenzhen's open business environment, and the exchange and collaboration between innovators from different countries.





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The story begins in 2011, when Henk, a young entrepreneur from the Netherlands, arrives in Shenzhen and meets three like-minded partners from Norway, Germany and Finland. Together, they establish a creative technology studio called TroubleMaker. A demanding client order soon puts the young team to the test, challenging both their technical capabilities and their ability to meet a tight deadline. Working closely with Chinese engineers, the four entrepreneurs eventually deliver the project successfully.

More than a decade later, TroubleMaker has grown into an international innovation community that brings together makers from around the world, while passing its creative spirit on to a new generation.

Light serves as the central motif throughout the animation. From the tiny electronic components glowing on a workshop counter to the moment a new technology product comes to life, and finally to the dazzling lights of Shenzhen at night, these points of light connect individual ambitions with the broader story of urban development.

Through this visual narrative, the film highlights key features of Shenzhen's innovation ecosystem: a diverse industrial base that provides the resources to turn ideas into products, and a pool of professionals from different fields who work together to solve technical challenges. This collaborative environment helps transform concepts and designs into real-world products more efficiently.

Inspired by the entrepreneurial journey of Dutch maker Henk, the animation explores how international ideas can take root in Shenzhen and develop through collaboration with China's manufacturing and technology industries. Since its founding, TroubleMaker has gradually evolved into a bridge connecting overseas creativity with China's manufacturing capabilities and industrial resources. In 2026, the community had welcomed approximately 19,000 makers and visitors in total, reflecting its growing role as a platform for international creative exchange and collaboration.

As part of CMG's coverage of APEC China 2026, Those Who Gather Light weaves the values of openness, innovation and cooperation into a personal story. It illustrates how an open and inclusive environment can create opportunities for international entrepreneurs, while showing how innovators from different countries can support one another and grow together.

From a single electronic component to a finished innovation, and from an individual's dream to the development of a city, the animation conveys a message at the heart of the APEC spirit: openness brings ideas together, and cooperation turns innovation into reality.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324131