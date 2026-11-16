Karo Healthcare appoints Sue Egstrand as Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Healthcare ("Karo") has appointed Sue Egstrand as Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase of growth towards becoming a top five consumer healthcare player in Europe. Sue will assume her role on 1 January 2027.

Sue brings extensive experience leading international healthcare and consumer businesses, with a strong track record in commercial development and general management across multiple markets. She has held senior leadership roles at Pfizer, GSK and Reckitt, including Senior Vice President, Europe Health at Reckitt, where she led the regional strategy and delivered strong top- and bottom-line growth. Most recently, she was President, Europe and International, and Chief Commercial Officer at Dechra, a private equity-backed animal health business.

"We are delighted to appoint Sue as Karo's next CEO. Karo has built a strong European consumer healthcare platform, with significant opportunities for further growth. Sue brings the right combination of consumer healthcare experience and international leadership expertise to build on Karo's achievements to date, strengthen its commercial momentum and scale the business across markets. We are confident Sue is the right leader to help Karo realise its considerable future potential," says Hans Arstad, Partner at KKR and Chair of the Board of Karo Healthcare.

"I am excited to join Karo at an important stage in the company's development. Karo has built a strong portfolio of trusted brands, an international presence and significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with the team across Karo to build on this foundation, strengthen the company's commercial capabilities and support its continued growth," says Sue Egstrand, incoming CEO of Karo Healthcare.

Sue will succeed Christoffer Lorenzen. The Board thanks Christoffer for his leadership and for all his contributions to Karo.

For further information, please contact:

Lisa Westerdahl, Chief People & Sustainability Officer and Head of Corporate Communications, lisa.westerdahl@karo.com



The information was submitted for publication by the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CET on 16 November 2026.

About Karo Healthcare

Karo Healthcare is a leading European consumer healthcare company with the purpose of delivering "Smart choices for everyday healthcare", empowering people to live life to the fullest. Our products are available in more than 90 countries and include trusted original brands such as Lamisil, E45, Pevaryl, Proct, Nutravita, Flux, Multi-Gyn and Paracet. Headquartered in Stockholm, Karo employs about 600 people who work out of Karo's 13 international hubs. For more info, visit karohealthcare.com.

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