The number of corporate solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed in Japan is increasing, according to analysis from infrastructure intelligence platform Global Infrastructure Sherpa. Roberto Krell, founder of Global Infrastructure Sherpa, told pv magazine the company logged around 30% more corporate solar PPAs in Japan from January to October this year than across the first ten months of 2025. Notable examples of agreements signed this year include two solar PPAs between Microsoft and pan-Asian renewable energy platform Blueleaf Energy, announced late last month, with Microsoft acting as ...

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