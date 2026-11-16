Seedtag appoints Natalie Dawson as UK Managing Director to lead next phase of growth

Former LADbible and Ozone executive joins Seedtag to lead the UK market and strengthen agency and advertiser partnerships

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag, the global Neuro-Contextual advertising company, has today announced the appointment of Natalie Dawson as UK Managing Director. The appointment bolsters Seedtag's established presence in the UK, a long-term strategic market for the business. Dawson will lead the company's commercial partnerships strategy, strengthening its Neuro-Contextual advertising proposition across Open Web and connected TV.

Dawson joins from global social publisher LADbible Group, where she held the role of Commercial Director of Web. Before that, she spent nearly seven years at advertising and audience platform Ozone, where she was the first employee, joining before the launch and helping to shape its commercial proposition and build its agency sales team. Her earlier roles include Verizon, Yahoo and Daily Mail Group. With 20 years' experience working across digital advertising, publishing, and adtech, Dawson specialises in building teams and growing revenue by developing propositions across data, programmatic advertising, and digital media.

In her new role, Dawson will lead Seedtag's UK business, setting the commercial strategy, developing the team and strengthening relationships with agencies, advertisers and publishers. Her priorities include embedding Seedtag's Neuro-Contextual technology, Liz, more deeply in agency planning and building long-term advertiser partnerships.

Dawson will also focus on demonstrating the value of quality media environments and building evidence of campaign effectiveness, helping agencies and advertisers connect media spend to tangible brand and business results. She will report to Adrien Boyer, Senior Vice President EMEA.

"Natalie has a deep understanding and experience of our ecosystem across advertisers, agencies, publishers, and AdTech partners. Throughout her career, she has proven her ability to build and scale teams and businesses," commented Adrien Boyer, Senior Vice President EMEA. "Natalie's priorities will be on continuing to build our local team, and working closely with agencies and brand advertisers to scale the adoption of Neuro-Contextual AI while proving its ongoing superior marketing and media impact"

Natalie Dawson, UK Managing Director at Seedtag, added: "Seedtag brings together the things I've enjoyed most throughout my career: technology, quality media, strong partnerships and building businesses. Seedtag's ability to decode interest, emotion and intent through Liz gives advertisers a true competitive edge. I'm excited to lead the UK team and help our agency and advertiser partners unlock the full power of Neuro-Contextual across both the Open Web and CTV."

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the global Neuro-Contextual advertising company. Powered by Liz, its proprietary AI built on neuroscience, Seedtag decodes real-time signals of interest, emotion, and intent to deliver relevant, privacy-first advertising across CTV, video, and the open web. Through NeuroX, Seedtag's Neuro-Contextual Exchange, every impression is decoded before ad serving, creating a new foundation for media planning and activation. The result: stronger performance for advertisers, better monetization for publishers, and more relevant, human advertising experiences for users. Founded in 2014, Seedtag is headquartered in New York City and Madrid, with a global team across EMEA, LATAM, North America, and APAC.

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