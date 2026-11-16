From CBC Results to Cell Images: Ozelle Demonstrates O-Cyte 1 at MEDICA 2026

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a complete blood count (CBC) flags an unusual finding, seeing the cells can provide valuable context for further review. At MEDICA 2026, Ozelle is demonstrating O-Cyte 1, an automated hematology analyzer that brings high-resolution cell imaging into routine CBC testing.

Ozelle's AI × CBM (Complete Blood Morphology) technology combines cell imaging with AI-assisted morphology analysis. O-Cyte 1 integrates this capability with 7-part white blood cell differentiation. Cell images captured during automated testing are available with CBC results for laboratory professionals to review when further morphology assessment is needed.

In busy laboratories, the added information must fit into the existing testing workflow. O-Cyte 1 supports 25-tube batch loading, automated barcode identification and mixing, closed-tube sampling and STAT priority. A standalone analyzer processes up to 60 tests per hour, while six connected units reach up to 360 tests per hour, allowing laboratories to expand capacity as workloads grow.

Routine maintenance is another practical concern. Conventional analyzers with reusable internal fluid paths require regular cleaning. O-Cyte 1 instead integrates key fluid-contact components into a replaceable reagent kit, helping reduce cleaning inside the instrument. Built-in self-checks and replaceable modules support easier troubleshooting and servicing, including after-sales support for distributors.

"We wanted to make cell morphology part of routine CBC testing while keeping laboratory workflows efficient," said Jie Du, Co-founder and Head of R&D at Ozelle. "That meant designing the entire system with sample handling, image review and maintenance in mind."

For clinics and decentralized testing sites, the priority is broader testing within limited space and with less upkeep. Ozelle's compact EHBT analyzer series for human care covers hematology, cell imaging, immunoassay and dry biochemistry. Its EHVT veterinary series offers hematology, digital cell morphology, immunoassay, biochemistry, urine and fecal testing. Both product lines emphasize reliable performance, straightforward operation and minimal routine maintenance.

Live demonstrations continue through November 19 at Hall 1, Booth D63, Messe Düsseldorf. Visitors can see the analyzers at work and discuss clinical applications and distribution opportunities. To arrange a meeting or product demonstration, contact the Ozelle team.

Learn More About Ozelle

www.ozellemed.com

info@ozellepoct.com

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