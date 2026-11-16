Golden Minerals Company: Golden Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals," "Golden" or the "Company") (TSX:AUMN)(OTCQB:AUMN) has reported financial results and a business summary for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Further details are available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

David Watkins, President and CEO of Golden, states, "The third quarter set Golden up for its next phase. We completed the formation of Sand Canyon Explorations LLC, started drilling at Desierto in October, and closed our C$5.0 million financing in November, which should fund our forecast expenditures through the end of 2027, including the July 2027 Desierto option payment."

Financial Summary for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Exploration expense of $0.43 million, compared to $0.34 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase primarily reflects the $0.2 million Desierto option payment made in July 2026, claim maintenance fees for the Sand Canyon project of approximately $0.08 million (of which $0.03 million was paid by the noncontrolling interest) and field work to prepare the Desierto drill program.

Administrative expense of $1.3 million, compared to $1.9 million in 2025, reflecting lower professional and corporate costs following the wind-down and disposition of the Company's Mexican operations.

Loss from continuing operations of $1.9 million ($0.11 per share), compared to $2.4 million ($0.16 per share) in 2025.

Income from discontinued operations of $1.1 million ($0.07 per share), primarily the gain on the May 2026 sale of Minera William, compared to a loss of $0.5 million ($0.04 per share) in 2025.

Net loss attributable to Golden Minerals of $0.67 million ($0.04 per share), compared to $3.0 million ($0.20 per share) in 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 million at September 30, 2026, before the November 2026 financing, compared to $1.3 million (plus $0.5 million of restricted cash) at December 31, 2025.

Current liabilities of $1.0 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2025.

No long-term debt.

Selected Financial Information (unaudited, US$ thousands except per share amounts)



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2026 2025 2026 2025 Exploration expense (342 ) (188 ) (428 ) (343 ) Administrative expense (462 ) (430 ) (1,296 ) (1,893 ) Loss from continuing operations (799 ) (681 ) (1,861 ) (2,441 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations - (196 ) 1,142 (515 ) Net loss attributable to Golden Minerals (750 ) (877 ) (670 ) (2,956 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.04 ) (0.06 ) (0.04 ) (0.20 )

Q3 2026 Business Summary

Desierto (Argentina). The Company controls a 66.7% interest in the Desierto project in Salta Province, Argentina, of which a 33.3% interest is held under an option agreement. In July 2026, the Company made the $200,000 option payment due under the option agreement; an option payment of $800,000 in July 2027 would complete the acquisition of a 28.3% interest. In September 2026, the Company entered into a contract for a 1,250-meter drill program with an estimated cost of $1.1 million, announced on October 6, 2026, and drilling commenced in October 2026 to test three gold and copper targets: Sico, Cobre and Iceberg. The program is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, with full results expected in the first quarter of 2027. Cascadero Copper Corporation, which holds the remaining 33.3% interest in Desierto, has not to date contributed its share of the cost of the drill program. On September 1, 2026, Cascadero announced that it had agreed to sell its interests in Desierto, Sarita Este and other Argentine properties to Lumina Copper Corporation, a wholly owned affiliate of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Sand Canyon (Nevada). In July 2026, the Company and Golden Gryphon USA, Inc. formed Sand Canyon Explorations LLC to hold and explore the Sand Canyon claims in Humboldt County, Nevada. The Company holds a 60% interest and is the manager. Work planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 includes additional geochemical sampling and induced polarization and magnetic geophysical surveys.

Management changes. Pablo Castaños resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and director effective September 30, 2026. David Watkins, a director since 2009, was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective September 30, 2026, and continues to serve as a director. Effective October 1, 2026, Keith Laskowski was appointed Executive Vice President, Exploration and Barbara Henderson was appointed Corporate Secretary.

Argentina labor claims. In October 2026, the Company agreed to settle the three labor claims against its Argentina subsidiary for approximately $0.16 million, including legal fees, which was accrued at September 30, 2026.

Completion of the Offering and TSX Listing

On November 9, 2026, the Company closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 17,857,143 units at a price of C$0.28 per unit for gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (US$3.5 million). Each unit comprises one share of common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of common stock at C$0.45 for 24 months, subject to acceleration if, after the four-month hold period, the volume weighted average trading price of the common stock on the TSX exceeds C$0.90 for 10 consecutive trading days. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid Haywood Securities Inc. a cash finder's fee of C$289,800 and issued 1,035,000 finder's warrants exercisable at C$0.45 for 24 months. The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund the Company's exploration programs, including the drilling program at its Sarita Este/Desierto project in Argentina, and its other forecast expenditures through the end of 2027, including the July 2027 option payment for Desierto, to reduce the Company's liabilities, and for general corporate and working capital purposes. Following the closing, 36,750,191 shares of common stock are outstanding.

In order to effect the Offering and as previously announced, the Company relied on the financial hardship exemption under Section 604(e) of the TSX Company Manual in connection with the Offering, which reliance was accepted by the TSX. The TSX advised the Company on November 9, 2026, that it has placed the Company under a 120-day delisting review with a formal letter detailing the process and timelines. The TSX has scheduled a meeting of its Continued Listing Committee for March 3, 2027 to consider suspending trading in and delisting the Company's securities. In connection with the formal letter received from the TSX, the Company is considering whether to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange to seek a listing of its shares thereon.

2026 Liquidity Discussion

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash decreased by approximately $0.2 million, reflecting:

Approximately $1.2 million of proceeds from the sale of Minera William, net of disposal costs paid.

Approximately $0.8 million of net proceeds from the May 2026 private placement.

Approximately $2.1 million used in operating activities, including the $0.2 million Desierto option payment, $0.1 million of advances for the Desierto drill program and the settlement of the $0.5 million value-added tax payable.

Approximately $0.1 million of repayments of insurance premium financing.

Capital Resources and 2027 Financial Outlook

The Company's only near-term opportunity to generate cash flow to meet its expected cash requirements is from asset sales, equity or other external financing. Based on the Company's current forecasts, the Company expects its cash resources, including the net proceeds of the Offering, to fund its forecast expenditures through the end of 2027. The forecast includes the completion of the Desierto drill program, the July 2027 Desierto option payment and the Company's share of Sand Canyon's programs, and provides limited financial capacity beyond the twelve months following the filing of the Form 10-Q. Cost overruns, delays or obligations not included in the forecast would shorten this period. The Company has no revenue-generating operations and will require additional financing or asset monetization to fund its activities beyond that period. These conditions continue to raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Keith Laskowski, MSc, the Company's Executive Vice President, Exploration, a Qualified Professional (#01221QP) of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a qualified person under S-K 1300, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

For additional information, please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com or contact:

Barbara Henderson, Corporate Secretary

Golden Minerals Company

barbara.henderson@goldenminerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the Company's intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's expectation that its cash resources will fund its forecast expenditures through the end of 2027 and its need for additional financing or asset monetization thereafter; the completion of, and timing of results from, the Desierto drill program; planned work at Sand Canyon; the TSX's delisting review and the Company's possible application for a TSX Venture Exchange listing; and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including higher than anticipated exploration, administrative or other costs; delays in exploration activities; unfavorable exploration results; the Company's ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; increases in costs and declines in general economic conditions; changes in political conditions, in tax, royalty, environmental and other laws in the United States, Mexico, Argentina and other jurisdictions in which the Company operates or may operate; risks associated with joint ventures and international operations; risks associated with the TSX's delisting review and potential TSXV listing application; and fluctuations in silver and gold prices. Golden Minerals assumes no obligation to update this information. Additional risks relating to Golden Minerals may be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the SEC by Golden Minerals and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/golden-minerals-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-1251359