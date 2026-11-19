DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals," "Golden" or the "Company") (TSX:AUMN)(OTCQB:AUMN) is pleased to announce it has completed the Desierto project core drilling program announced on October 6, 2026. In total, eight holes totaling 1,336 meters were drilled at four target areas within the Desierto concessions (see Figure 1).

Golden's 2,505-hectare Desierto property is located approximately 3.5 kilometres southwest of the Taca Taca copper-molybdenum deposit and approximately 50 kilometers north of Fortuna Mining Corp.'s Lindero gold mine. The Desierto concessions are held jointly by Golden Minerals (66 2/3%, of which half this interest is subject to Golden completing an option to purchase agreement) and Salta Geothermal (33 1/3%), a subsidiary of Cascadero Copper. On September 1, 2026, Cascadero Copper Corporation announced the sale of its interests in the Desierto concessions and other properties in Argentina to Lumina Copper Corporation, a wholly owned affiliate of First Quantum Minerals, Ltd.

David Watkins, CEO, comments, "We are pleased with the expedience with which we were able to complete the 2026 Desierto drill program and test four rather than the originally planned three target areas. We look forward to receiving and announcing the results in Q1 2027."

Three drill holes comprising 500 meters were drilled at the Sico South target to test the south- dipping extension of the Sico gold zone on the Company's Sarita project located immediately to the north of Desierto, which was identified in previous drilling during 2021 & 2022. The Sico zone contains volcanic hosted epithermal gold mineralization that previously returned near surface drill hole values up to 28.0 m @ 1.37 g/t Au. The 2026 Desierto drilling encountered similar argillic alteration with iron oxides.

Two drill holes comprising 307 meters were drilled at the Cobre target to test an outcropping, high-grade gold vein where 8 sawn channel samples returned values of 0.2 to 45.8 g/t Au. Drilling encountered the main vein with a broad zone of brecciation and iron oxides/sulfides in the footwall.

One hole (200 meters) was drilled at the Alunita target to test outcropping advanced argillic alteration similar to the surface alteration at First Quantum Minerals' nearby Taca Taca copper deposit. The Alunita area contains elevated gold values, with trench sample values up to 2.1 g/t Au. Drilling encountered favorable alteration and breccias with iron oxides and sulfides.

Two holes comprising 329 meters were drilled at the Iceberg target to test advanced argillic altered volcanic rocks along trend from the surface alteration at Taca Taca. Drilling encountered complex post alteration faulting which offset the alteration.

All drill core is being sampled and submitted for analysis with ALS Laboratories. Results are expected in Q1 2027.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a precious metals exploration company holding a 66 2/3% majority control in the Desierto 1 & 2 concessions and a 51% joint venture interest in the Sarita Este concession, each located in northwest Salta Province, Argentina. Golden Minerals also holds a 60% interest in Sand Canyon, an exploration-stage gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Keith Laskowski (MSc), Golden Mineral's Executive Vice President Exploration, is a Qualified Professional (#01221QP) of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Laskowski has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

For additional information, please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com or contact:

Barbara Henderson, Corporate Secretary

Golden Minerals Company

barbara.henderson@goldenminerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information with the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding: the expected timeline for receipt and announcement of drill core sampling results; the prospectivity of mineralization targets on the Desierto and Sarita concessions and their continuity onto, or underground within, the Desierto concessions; the proposed sale of the Company's Desierto joint venture partner, inclusive of its interest in the Desierto and other concessions; and geological interpretations of indirect indications of potential mineralization. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks that: budget and timing expectations may be exceeded; known mineralization, or indirect evidence thereof, may not continue in substantive amounts at surface or below ground; geologic interpretations of indirect indications of potential mineralization may be incorrect; the sale of Cascadero Copper Corporation may not proceed as expected; and the Company's exploration initiatives may not result in any substantive mineral discoveries. Golden Minerals assumes no obligation to update this information. Additional risks relating to Golden Minerals may be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Golden Minerals and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Figure 1

SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/golden-minerals-completes-drilling-desierto-argentina-1254035