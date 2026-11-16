Africa Tech Festival

Africa Tech Festival 2026 announces additional high-profile speakers as global business leaders head to Cape Town



16-Nov-2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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Bringing together senior decision-makers from across the technology, telecommunications, financial services and investment sectors, this year's speaker line-up reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of Africa's digital economy CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 16, 2026/APO Group/ -- Africa Tech Festival ( https://AfricaTechFestival.com/ ), the continent's longest-running and most influential technology event, has announced an additional line-up of high-profile speakers for its 2026 edition, bringing together senior executives from some of the world's leading technology, telecommunications, investment and financial services organisations. The latest additions include leaders from Naspers and Prosus, Cassava Technologies, MTN Group, Vodacom, Orange Middle East and Africa, OpenAI, Amazon and Meta. Bringing together senior decision-makers from across the technology, telecommunications, financial services and investment sectors, this year's speaker line-up reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of Africa's digital economy. New additions to the agenda include: Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, Group Executive Director, Naspers and Prosus

Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO, Cassava Technologies

Ben Cheick Haidara, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer, Orange Middle East and Africa

Pushkar Gokhale, Chief Digital and Information Officer, MTN South Africa

Mohamed Sami, Group CIO, Vodacom

Veemal Gungadin, Chief Executive Officer, Mauritius Telecom

Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Africa Lead, OpenAI

Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman, Aspen Pharma and Alexforbes Group

Robert Koen, Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Chief Executive: Personal and Private Banking (Pan Africa), Absa Group

Kojo Boakye, Vice President, Public Policy, Africa, Middle East and Türkiye, Meta "From expanding connectivity and building the infrastructure needed to support AI, to unlocking investment and creating opportunities for African entrepreneurs, the conversations taking place this year have real implications for businesses, governments and communities across the continent. Africa Tech Festival provides an opportunity to engage directly with the leaders driving these developments, exchange ideas and build partnerships that can deliver meaningful results. We encourage everyone who wants to play a role in Africa's digital growth to join us in Cape Town," said Kadi Diallo, Head of Content at Informa. Beyond the conference sessions, Africa Tech Festival offers delegates opportunities to connect with senior executives, policymakers, investors, innovators and technology providers through exhibitions, networking and industry discussions. The 2026 festival takes place from 17 to 19 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Now in its 29th edition, Africa Tech Festival continues to provide a platform for the leaders and innovators shaping the continent's technology landscape. This year's programme covers six themes: Telecoms and Connectivity; Data Centres; Artificial Intelligence; Cybersecurity; Startups and Digital Transformation. Through discussions spanning the expansion of digital infrastructure, the opportunities presented by AI, the future of connectivity and the importance of investment and cyber resilience, the festival will examine the developments and challenges influencing Africa's digital growth. With the countdown to Africa Tech Festival 2026 underway, delegates are encouraged to secure their place and be part of the conversation, connections and opportunities shaping Africa's digital future. Register to attend Africa Tech Festival 2026 General registration: https://apo-opa.co/3OvRBqv For more information, as well as exhibitor and sponsor applications, visit https://AfricaTechFestival.com/ Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival. Download Image 1: https://apo-opa.co/3UAUUjj (Africa Tech Festival 2025)

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About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival is the continent's leading platform for shaping the future of the digital economy. Taking place annually in Cape Town, the festival brings together the full technology ecosystem, from telecoms and infrastructure providers to enterprise leaders, startups, investors and policymakers. Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa's digital landscape. The festival combines high level content with large scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes. Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa.



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