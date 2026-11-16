The cause of Sri Lanka's nationwide black occurred on Oct. 17 was the the loss of 187 MW of electricity from a coal power plant and not the high solar PV penetration as initially thought. This emerges from a preliminary investigation report submitted by the National System Operator (NSO) to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), which explicitly identifies the sudden loss of generation from Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant Unit 1 (LVPP Unit 01) as the initiating event of the blackout. "LVPP Unit 01 rapidly de-loaded from the unit net generation of 187 MW to 5 MW within 450 ms," the authors ...

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