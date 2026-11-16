The Korea Energy Agency (KEA) said last week that it has launched its 2026 Community Solar program. The initiative supports energy storage systems run by VPP operators in grid-saturated areas. The KEA said the program is intended to help establish "sunlight income villages" in parts of the network that have little spare capacity left for new generation. Under the government's sunlight income village policy, residents take part in local renewable energy projects, and the generation revenue goes to village welfare and community activities. The call for proposals runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 11. The ...

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