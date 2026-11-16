EZVIZ Offers Up to 22% Off Smart Security and Access Products in the Netherlands

HOOFDDORP, the Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ , a global smart home brand with more than 230 million registered users, has announced its Dutch Black Friday deals, with savings of up to 22% on selected home security products on Amazon Netherlands from 23 to 30 November 2026.

The offers help Dutch households keep an eye on their homes, family members and pets remotely, as well as see who is at the door. The selection combines an indoor 4K camera, a two-camera outdoor security kit and a wireless video doorbell, offering solutions for different areas in and around the home.

EZVIZ C6N G1 4K Indoor Camera - Now €39.99 (20% Off)

The EZVIZ C6N G1 4K helps families keep an eye on their homes and pets while away. Its 4K video and pan-and-tilt design provide broad coverage of indoor spaces. The camera uses AI to detect people and pets and sends alerts when loud noises are detected. Auto-Zoom Tracking follows detected movement, while Auto-Patrol Mode automatically checks preset viewing areas. A physical privacy shutter covers the lens whenever users want more privacy.

EZVIZ C8c 2K Outdoor Camera 2-Pack - Now €76.49 (15% Off)

For households looking to monitor different outdoor areas, the EZVIZ C8c 2K 2-Pack includes two plug-in Wi-Fi cameras, making it easier to cover areas such as a front garden and driveway. Each camera delivers 2K video, pans and tilts, detects people and vehicles using AI, and automatically tracks movement. Dual-band Wi-Fi supports flexible network connectivity, while colour night vision helps capture activity after dark. When suspicious activity is detected, the cameras can activate a siren and red-and-blue warning lights, providing an additional deterrent.

EZVIZ CP8 Wireless Video Doorbell - Now €69.99 (22% Off)

The EZVIZ CP8 makes it easier to see and speak to visitors, whether at home or away. Its 3K video and 162° wide-angle view provide a clear view of the doorstep, while AI human detection helps identify visitors. The removable 9,600mAh battery allows flexible wireless installation, and colour night vision supports monitoring after dark. Two-way audio enables remote conversations, while the included chime alerts residents to visitors at the door.

Offers available from 23 to 30 November 2026. Discover more about EZVIZ and its smart home security solutions on Amazon Netherlands .

Media Contact: Alex: alex@ispiderpr.com