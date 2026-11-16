The Chongqing Visit by Eurasian Enterprises took place on November 12-13 under the theme "Chongqing: Forging New Connections Across Eurasia." The event featured one industry matchmaking conference, 16 targeted matchmaking sessions, nine industrial site visits across Chongqing's districts and counties, and four showcases of cooperation outcomes. Focusing on key sectors such as intelligent connected new energy vehicles, advanced materials, smart equipment, and biomedicine, the event facilitated business discussions and yielded a range of high-value cooperation outcomes with strong potential for implementation.

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Chongqing Visit by Eurasian Enterprises Delivers in Both Scale and Substance

The event attracted 195 foreign-invested enterprises and institutions and more than 260 international delegates from 29 countries and regions. Nearly half of the participating companies were Fortune Global 500 companies, industry leaders, or hidden champions. Over 70% were represented by executives at vice president level or above, while nearly 80% operated in sectors aligned with Chongqing's "3+3+6+18" System of Modern Manufacturing Clusters. More than 70% had yet to establish a presence in Chongqing, while foreign-invested companies already operating in the city also explored opportunities to increase investment and expand production. Together, these developments reflected Chongqing's growing reach in attracting new investors worldwide.

A total of 28 cooperation projects were signed, with a combined contract value exceeding RMB20 billion. The projects covered both inbound foreign investment and the overseas expansion of local enterprises. The event also saw the launch of the CITIC Goldstone Chongqing Fund for Specialized and Innovative Enterprises and the European Market Expansion Localization Shared Services Center, laying the groundwork for sustained industrial cooperation.

Chongqing also released a series of investment opportunity lists and business guides. The Opportunity List for High-Quality Industrial Development in Chongqing identified 180 investment opportunities in advanced manufacturing and modern services, representing a combined investment value of RMB480 billion. The Guide to Overseas Expansion Services for Chongqing Enterprises provided comprehensive guidance on logistics, cross-border industrial and financial services, intellectual property, and other aspects of international business operations. The Product Catalog of Selected Chongqing Enterprises featured approximately 500 products from 311 companies. Together, these resources formed an integrated package of investment opportunities, overseas expansion services, and product information, providing practical guidance for foreign investors seeking opportunities in Chongqing and local enterprises looking to expand into Eurasian markets.

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Contacts:

Cheng Fang

Email: cqjxzstcc@163.com