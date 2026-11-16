

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British online grocery technology company Ocado Group Plc (OCDO.L) announced on Monday that it has reached a settlement with warehouse automation company Brightpick in patent disputes in Germany and the United States.



Under the agreement, Brightpick will no longer offer, sell or develop robotic picking systems that operate above automated storage systems and will discontinue its Gridpicker system.



Ocado agreed not to assert the patent families at issue in the litigation against Brightpick's Autopicker system, Intuition software or materially similar systems.



The companies said all current claims would be dismissed and the legal proceedings withdrawn.



The settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing or liability and contains no financial terms, the companies said.



On LSE, shares of Ocado were up 1.92% at 349.60 pence.



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