Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - On November 9, the International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports (MTOS) 2026, hosted by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), opened in Xingyi City, Qianxinan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province. The Conference is themed "Integration of Culture, Tourism and Sports Presents a High - Quality Life - Breathe Deep in the Mountains, A Slow - Living Sojour," and was declared open by Li Bingjun, Governor of Guizhou Province.

Opening Ceremony of the International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports (MTOS) 2026. Photo by Li Jingcheng

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/324101_92f69c81347d1846_002full.jpg

At the Opening Ceremony, Lu Yongzheng, Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, Xu Yongjun, Vice Chairperson of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, delivered remarks. He Yafei, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the IMTA, presided over the Opening Ceremony. Nearly 400 guests attended, including representatives of international organizations, representatives from relevant national tourism departments, foreign diplomatic missions in China, tourism-related enterprises, and mountain tourism destination management institutions, as well as industry experts, scholars, and media journalists.

"In recent years, Guizhou Province has leveraged its endowments as a 'Province of Parks,' focusing on the 'three key elements' of resources, visitor sources, and services to drive the upgrading of Guizhou tourism from sightseeing and check-in visits to vacation and residential tourism," Lu Yongzheng said in his remarks. Through years of effort, Guizhou's mountain tourism offerings have become more diverse, and the brand influence of "Sojourn in Guizhou, a More Colorful Life" has continued to expand. Xu Yongjun stated in his remarks that the MTOS connects scenic landscapes, ethnic culture, mountain sports, and public arts, enabling scenery to be appreciated, culture to be experienced, and sports to be enjoyed - highly consistent with the value pursuit of arts in nurturing the soul and enriching the spiritual world. Jin Hui, CEO of H World Group Limited, Dun Zhongjie, Executive President of Fantawild Holdings Inc., Guo Shaoxin, Vice President of Aranya Holdings Group Limited, and Wendy Wu, Founder of WWT International Travel Agency, delivered insightful speeches at the opening ceremony.

As the main event of the Conference, the 2026 IMTA Annual Conference was held concurrently. A work report presented during the Annual Conference indicated that in 2026 the IMTA advanced systematically in platform functions, mechanism operations, and cooperation channels, continuously enhancing the international profile of mountain tourism through platforms such as "International Mountain Tourism Day" and the "International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports," deepening research on international and national standards, and optimizing member services. In 2027, the IMTA will focus on "Mountain Tourism + Sports," "Mountain Tourism + Industry," and "Mountain Tourism + Culture" to create a new "Mountain-Sea Four Seasons" IP. A specialized research titled "Mountain Outdoor Sports Industry: Scenario Innovation, Regulator Governance and International Development," released at the Annual Conference, proposed establishing a governance framework grounded in data and standards, supported by the pillars of access, capacity, rescue, and liability, with coordination among national, local, and community platforms, as well as an internationalization pathway progressing from product export to mutual standards recognition and ultimately to the establishment of discourse power. To date, the IMTA has 221 institutional and individual members from 43 countries and regions.

The Conference also held Exchange Forum on Mountain Outdoor Sports, Exchange Forum on Mountain Medical Care, Wellness, and Long-Stay Travel, and 2026 Exchange Forum on Integrating Mountain Living Environments and the Long-Stay Travel Industry in the New Era. Supporting activities included the World Famous Mountain Photography Exhibition & the 10th Anniversary Retrospective of the MTOS, "IMTA · Night of Wanfenglin" ethnic cultural performance, and cultural tourism investment promotion. After the Conference, guests experienced hiking and other activities, and visited wellness communities and distinctive ethnic villages to experience Guizhou's ecology, climate, and diverse residential tourism amenities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324101