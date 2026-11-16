Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce the following management changes:

Dallas Davis, P.Eng., FEC, FGC (Hon.), appointed to the Board of Directors

Mr Davis brings more than 50 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, project management and resource policy. He was a member of the team involved in the feasibility work associated with the return of New Brunswick's Lake George Antimony Mine to production in the 1980s. Lake George Antimony Mine was North America's only primary antimony producer. The mine operated intermittently from the 1860s to 1998 and supplied as much as 4% of global antimony demand from 1970 through 1992.He has been awarded the Fellow of Engineers Canada and Fellow of Geoscientists Canada. These are prestigious honors awarded to individuals that have made significant contributions to their profession.

Mr. Davis served on the board of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada from 1970 to 1973 and was the mining expert on the independent environmental assessment panel for the Sisson tungsten mine Environmental Assessment in 2015. He led non-renewable resource planning and policy for the Government of New Brunswick from 1974 to 1981 and has extensive international experience in both mineral exploration and as a mining policy advisor. He holds a B.Sc. in geology from the University of New Brunswick and a Masters in geology from the Johns Hopkins University.

His international career spans foreign assignments in 27 countries since 1976, including 12 years based in Southeast Asia, working for both mining companies and international development organizations. His discoveries and strategic insights have extended the life of major mines, such as adding eight years to Falconbridge's Wesfrob Fe-Cu mine in British Columbia, where production reached 10,000 tpd. His recommendations have also generated exceptional returns, such as the Woodie Woodie manganese mine investment in Australia, which paid back within six months in 1990. He facilitated a billion-dollar acquisition when introducing Homestake to Malaysia Mining Corporation Bhd, resulting in Homestake acquiring a controlling interest in Plutonic Resources Ltd., a 500,000 oz/year gold producer in Australia.

Rodney Stevens, CFA, appointed interim CEO and President

Mr. Rodney Stevens is a CFA charter holder with over 20 years of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc., then as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he became a top-rated analyst by StarMine on July 17, 2007. Mr. Stevens was also a Portfolio Manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and M&A activity worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

Mr Jim Atkinson has resigned as CEO, President and Director of the Company. The Board thanks Mr. Atkinson for his contributions to the Company.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable grades and widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT, SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Adrian Davis, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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