Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the independent preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the Barry open pit and underground project (the "Project") in the Urban-Barry Camp in northern Quebec.

The PEA has been prepared by BBA Consultants ("BBA") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The PEA is based on the recent mineral resources estimate that was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (see press release dated February 23, 2026). BBA has independently reviewed and endorsed the mine engineering and cost estimates as used in the PEA. The Project is under a definitive earn-in and joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") with Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields"). Under the JV Agreement, Gold Fields, through its affiliate Windfall Mining Group Inc. ("Windfall Mining"), has the right to acquire a 70% interest in the Project by spending C$30 million in work expenditures, with a minimum spending commitment of C$10 million per year over a three-year period (see press release dated November 28, 2023, for more details). The PEA and this news release have been prepared solely by Bonterra. Neither Gold Fields nor Windfall Mining has contributed, reviewed, verified, approved or endorsed this news release, the PEA, its assumptions or the development scenario described therein.

The Report is available on the Company's website at www.btrgold.com and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's Issuer profile.

Qualified Person

The PEA production scenario is based on the Measured, Indicated and Inferred mineral resources from the 2026 MRE issued on February 23, 2026. The PEA was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101: Gabriel Monty, P.Eng.; Vera Gella, P.Eng.; Benoit Ouellet, P.Eng.; Hugo Latulippe, P.Eng, of BBA Consultants; and Antoine Yassa, P.Geo. OGQ of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. as it relates to MREs, all each of whom are independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101. They are not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the results of the PEA. The Qualified Persons have reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical data for which they have responsibility contained in this news release pertaining to the PEA.

ABOUT BONTERRA

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Québec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Barry, Gladiator(1), Moroy, and Bachelor(2) gold deposits, which collectively hold 16.8 million tonnes ("Mt") at an average grade of 3.02 g/t Au for 1.63 million ounces ("Moz") of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources, plus 15.6 Mt at an average grade of 4.32 g/t Au for 2.17 Moz Au of Inferred Mineral Resources.

On October 14, 2026, Bonterra announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Barry Project, based on a toll-milling operating model and presented on a 100% project basis. The PEA outlines an after-tax net present value (discounted at 5%) of C$665 million and an internal rate of return of 54% at a long-term gold price of US$3,500 per ounce. Importantly, the PEA mine plan incorporates only approximately 40% of the contained gold ounces in the February 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate, highlighting significant potential for future resource conversion and mine plan expansion.(3)

In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining") for the JV Agreement, which include the Barry and Gladiator deposits. In October 2024, Gold Fields, through a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields is now the counterparty to the JV Agreement and can continue to earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures on or before November 2026 (including expenditures incurred by Osisko Mining prior to October 2024). This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

(1) See press release dated February 23, 2026 and titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resources Growth at Barry and Gladiator Deposits" for further details.

(2) See press release dated April 1, 2026 and titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resource Growth at Bachelor and Moroy, 100% owned Deposits and Provides Corporate Updates" for further details.

(3) See press release dated October 14, 2026 and titled "Bonterra Releases Robust Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Barry Project, Highlighted by After-Tax NPV of C$665 Million and IRR of 54% at US$3,500/oz Long-Term Gold Price" for further details. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking and are often identified by words such as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", and "intend". The Barry Project PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the Barry Project PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the results, assumptions or estimates in the Barry Project PEA will prove to be materially correct.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, regarding the renewal of the Mining Lease 886, the 2026 exploration program at Desmaraisville South and under the JV agreement, including planned drilling activities, deep-drilling objectives at the Barry deposit, proposed camp upgrades, and Gold Fields' ability to complete the remaining earn-in expenditures under the JV Agreement and the proposed use of proceeds of the Credit Facility and the potential issuance of Shares in satisfaction of interest or the Commitment Fee.

These statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management, including assumptions regarding exploration plans, budgets, schedules, regulatory approvals, and the continued advancement of work by Gold Fields. However, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to exploration plans, results that differ from expectations, operational or permitting challenges, the ability of the parties to complete the JV Agreement, the timing and completion of earn-in expenditures, the speculative nature of mineral exploration, commodity price fluctuations, and the availability of financing. Additional information regarding risks can be found in the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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