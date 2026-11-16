Chxrry to receive the Rising Star Award presented by Levi's on November 24 at REBEL in Toronto

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Billboard Canada today announced Levi's as an Official Partner of Billboard Canada Women in Music 2026, taking place November 24 at REBEL in Toronto. The partnership will celebrate emerging talent and personal style through the Rising Star Award presented by Levi's and a red-carpet style segment.

Scarborough-born R&B artist Chxrry will receive this year's Rising Star honour. The first female artist signed to The Weeknd's XO label, Chxrry has brought her blend of R&B and pop to international audiences, including on The Weeknd's record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn tour. Her recognition at Billboard Canada Women in Music marks a homecoming for an artist whose audience continues to grow beyond Canada.

"Billboard Canada Women in Music is about giving artists the recognition and platform they deserve," said Elizabeth Crisante, Chief Commercial Officer of Billboard Canada. "We're excited to welcome Levi's as a partner and celebrate Chxrry's rise. Her individuality and ambition make her a fitting recipient of this year's Rising Star Award."

For generations, Levi's has championed emerging artists and creative voices who challenge convention and shape culture. Through its presentation of the Rising Star Award, Levi's continues this legacy by recognizing Chxrry at a defining moment in her career, celebrating the next generation of talent making their mark on Canadian music.

"Music has always been part of the Levi's story, from the artists who shaped generations to the emerging voices defining what's next," said Kathy Morissette, General Manager, Levi's Canada. "We're proud to partner with Billboard Canada to celebrate Chxrry, a homegrown talent whose creativity and confidence embody the spirit of originality that has always been at the heart of our brand."

Now in its third year, Billboard Canada Women in Music brings together artists and industry leaders for an evening of performances and awards. The 2026 celebration will honour women making an impact in Canada and around the world including Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Summer Walker, Tia Wood, Faouzia and more.

For tickets and event information, visit ca.billboard.com/WIM2026. Follow @billboardca for updates.

About Billboard Canada

Billboard Canada is the country's leading music media brand, connecting artists, fans, and industry through storytelling, live experiences, and cultural moments. As part of ArtsHouse Media Group (AMG), Billboard Canada amplifies Canadian talent on a global stage while shaping the future of music and culture.

About the Levi's brand

The Levi's brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world-capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Levi Strauss Signature, and Beyond Yoga brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,300 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2025 net revenues were $6.3 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

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