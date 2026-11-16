Crystalline silicon has dominated the global photovoltaic market for decades, while alternative technologies, including thin-film solar cells, have struggled to secure a comparable market share. This dominance is often attributed to technological performance, cost competitiveness and efficiency improvements. However, research from City St George's, University of London, challenges this explanation, suggesting that the commercial success of solar technologies depends on more than their technical characteristics. The study, "Technology (Non)Emergence: How System Interdependencies Among Activities ...

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