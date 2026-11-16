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Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 12:15 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Amundi S&P 400 US Mid Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 400 US Mid Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 400 US Mid Cap UCITS ETF Acc (SP4M) 
Amundi S&P 400 US Mid Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Nov-2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 400 US Mid Cap UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5422 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10408608 
 
CODE: SP4M 
 
ISIN: LU3104524593 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU3104524593 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SP4M 
LEI Code:   2138006Z99J42H7QP717 
Sequence No.: 449783 
EQS News ID:  2435654 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2435654&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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