DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc (CH5) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 171.7195 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5844542 CODE: CH5 ISIN: LU1834986900 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834986900 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LEI Code: 213800MPG89TQUBL5C29 Sequence No.: 449781 EQS News ID: 2435650 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 16, 2026 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)