London Christmas Village: The One-Stop Christmas Destination for Your Family's Wishlist

A grotto, a panto and a Christmas Market are just a few of the season's essentials offered at London Christmas Village, opposite Westfield London.

In the two-and-a-half-hour immersive Christmas Journey, children step into a Victorian storybook world, learn valuable lessons, help the elves, and uncover a 200-year-old Christmas secret.

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London Christmas Village (www.LondonChristmasVillage.com) opens on Shepherd's Bush Green from 28 November to 23 December 2026. One booking includes a seven-stop immersive adventure, a personal visit with Father Christmas, pantomime, live interactive theatre, illuminated displays and the Village Square Christmas Market.

"We wanted families to get more out of one booking. You can meet Father Christmas, see a panto and visit the market without having to buy separate tickets or travel across London between them," said organiser Kate Love.

London Christmas Village has provided 9,000 fairy lights for a free public display on Shepherd's Bush Green. It is also donating a 15-foot Christmas tree that will stand on the Green between Westfield London and the W12 Shopping Centre.

"We want the Green to feel festive for everyone, whether they're coming into the Village or just passing through," Love added.

A Christmas story children get to step into

The Full Journey adventure begins on Dickens Lane, where families step into a storybook Victorian London. In Clement Clarke Moore's study, a familiar line from 'Twas the Night Before Christmas raises a question. How does Father Christmas reach a child whose home has no chimney? The answer lies with the Christmas mice, who have been quietly opening doors for him for 200 years.

After a personal family visit with Father Christmas and time for photos in the illuminated Winter Garden, children join the elves in the Gift Givers Guildhall and become Apprentice Gift Givers. The story continues at Aurora's All-Elf Theatre with pantomime, magic, storytelling and a musical finale.

One story connects all seven stops. As children help the elves and uncover the secret of the Christmas mice, they discover how kindness, generosity and care give Christmas its meaning.

Make a day of it in Shepherd's Bush

In the Village Square, families can take photos beside a nine-metre Christmas tree, watch live bandstand entertainment, post a letter at the Children's Post Office, make reindeer food, ride the carousel or toast marshmallows. The Christmas market offers festive shopping and seasonal food and drink. With Westfield London across the road, families can do their Christmas shopping before or after their visit.

Two more ways to visit

The Little Journey gives families with younger children a shorter adventure. They can discover the secret of the Christmas mice, meet Father Christmas in his grotto and explore the Village Square Christmas Market.

Village Square tickets give visitors access to the Christmas market, the Village Square activities, the nine-meter Christmas tree and live bandstand entertainment.

Visitor information

Where Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12, opposite Westfield London

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12, opposite Westfield London When 28 November-23 December 2026, open daily 9am-9pm

28 November-23 December 2026, open daily 9am-9pm Who it's for Families with children aged 0-12

Families with children aged 0-12 Tickets Full Christmas Journey £60; Little Journey £35/£15; Village Square entry £15

West London's One-Stop for Every Christmas Adventure on your Family Wishlist

Kostas Zachoudanis

Media Elf

London Christmas Village

media@theseco.com

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